• Irene Delgado, the current Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico who will compete in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition in Little Rock in July, told Santa Fe police that someone broke into her car and stole the crown that she had bought with her own money.

• Richard Spencer, the secretary of the Navy, announced that one of the U.S. Navy's newest rescue ships, to be completed by 2021 at a cost of $64.8 million, will be named the "Cherokee Nation" to honor the Cherokee people's contributions to the Navy and Marine Corps.

• Elvie Gray, 46, and her son, Calvin Black Jr., 27, were charged with bribing a public servant after being accused of offering Greensboro, Ala., Police Chief Michael Hamilton and a lieutenant $5,000 to drop a stolen vehicle investigation.

• Bill Mahoney, a police sergeant in Kansas City, Mo., said a driver was hurt and her male passenger was killed when she drove her SUV past a warning flare at a railroad crossing and struck a slow-moving train.

• Robert Higdon Jr., a U.S. attorney in Raleigh, N.C., said 21 people were named in a conspiracy and money-laundering indictment in the theft of used cooking oil, known as "yellow grease," valued at $3.9 million from restaurants in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia over a five-year period.

• Lisa Smith and her boyfriend, Keiff King, both of Abington, Pa., were convicted of murder and child endangerment for the death of Smith's 4-year-old son, who was beaten with their hands and a sandal because he spilled his breakfast cereal.

• Marlene Mizzi, 55, a former supervisor at New York's Kennedy Airport, was sentenced to community service after pleading guilty to accepting bribes and gifts to allow Qatar and other countries to park their planes at the airport overnight during the United Nations General Assembly.

• Joseph Baptiste, 64, of Fulton, Md., a retired U.S. Army colonel, and Roger Boncy, 74, a dual U.S. and Haitian citizen, were convicted by a federal jury in Boston of conspiring to bribe Haitian officials for a proposed $84 million port project in Haiti.

• Steve Harris, a Georgia state trooper, said a pine tree fell across both northbound lanes on a dark stretch of Interstate 95 south of Savannah around 1:30 a.m. Friday, causing a chain of crashes that injured three people and killed a 34-year-old woman whose car slammed into the tree.

