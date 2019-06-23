Boat blast injures 6 people at boat ramp in Hot Spring County

Six people were injured when a boat exploded Saturday afternoon on a Lake Catherine boat ramp in Hot Spring County, officials said.

Three people were transported by helicopter to receive medical treatment, and three people were taken by ambulances after the blast that occurred just before 1 p.m., said Doug Davey, chief of the Lake Hamilton Fire Department.

Cheryl Vincent, superintendent of Lake Catherine State Park, said the victims were members of an extended family that included grandparents, parents and children.

What caused the boat to explode was not immediately clear, Davey said.

He said one of his firefighters was off duty at Lake Catherine on Saturday when the blast occurred.

"He initiated the Fire Department response by calling me," Davey said. "So we were headed that way when they called 911 and dispatched us. And since he was in the vicinity when it happened, we were able to provide almost immediate assistance."

Davey said some gasoline was released into the lake, and the Fire Department was using booms to remove the hazardous liquid.

"There will be no lasting effects to the lake," Davey said. "We're doing that now, and it'll be cleaned up by the time we leave today."

Members of the Hot Spring County sheriff's office, Hot Spring County Department of Emergency Management, Arkansas State Parks, Diamondhead Police Department, multiple ambulance services and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also responded to the explosion.

Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens said his department will not officially investigate the incident because the explosion happened on the lake's ramp, making the inquiry the responsibility of the Hot Spring County sheriff's office. However, the Game and Fish Commission will offer its assistance in any way necessary, he said.

Davey said he had no information regarding the conditions of the victims or the severity of their injuries.

Vincent said several nurses and medics who happened to be in the area provided immediate care for the victims until first responders arrived.

"It was amazing the support we had," Vincent said. "It was a crazy and terrible scene, but they handled it well."

