Man arrested in connection with Hot Springs shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman was shot to death Saturday night during an apparent domestic dispute at 315 N. Patterson St., according to Hot Springs police and witnesses at the scene.

The Hot Springs Police Department responded to the Patterson street address in reference to a shooting at 7:20 p.m. Saturday and located a woman inside the residence with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from officer Omar Cervantes, community relations officer with the Hot Springs Police Department.

"A male identified as Levar Strickland who was at the scene, was detained and transported to the police department," the release said.

Strickland, 42, of Hot Springs, was charged with criminal use of a prohibited weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. He was being held at the Garland County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The identity of the victim will be released once notifications have been made to next of kin, the release said.

"This investigation is still ongoing and detectives are interviewing witnesses. No further information at this time," the release said.

Police and witnesses at the scene said shortly after the shooting that it was an apparent domestic dispute.

It was the second fatal shooting in four days related to a domestic dispute in Hot Springs, and the third fatal shooting in 10 days in the city.

A woman was charged in the death of her husband Wednesday at her Hot Springs home.

Elizabeth D. Hageness, 57, is accused of shooting Brian Paul Hageness, 61, at 2216 Malvern Ave.Brian Hageness was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

She pleaded innocent to a felony charge of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in Garland County District Court.

On June 13, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Portland Street, off Crescent Street, about 1:30 p.m. and arrived to find one male victim, later identified as Kenneth Kelly Jr., 23, inside the residence at 200 Portland.

Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide and were following up on several leads, but to date no arrests have been made.

Detectives "encourage anyone with information or who may have video surveillance in the area of Portland Street" to contact Detective Scott Lampinen at (501) 321-6789, ext. 6741.

Metro on 06/24/2019