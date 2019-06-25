Helicopter makes emergency landing in Northwest Arkansas

NWA Democrat-Gazette/TRACY NEAL A helicopter made an emergency landing Tuesday, June 25, 2019 on Curtis Street in Centerton.

A helicopter made an emergency landing Tuesday morning on a street in a Centerton neighborhood.

A report of a helicopter crash came in at 10:07 a.m., according to Capt. Kris Arthur with the police department.

The pilot put the aircraft down on Curtis Street in the Sienna Estates subdivision.

Four people – the pilot and three passengers – were in the helicopter when it experienced mechanical problems, Arthur said.

The pilot did an amazing job and landed safely, Arthur added.

The helicopter will be towed out of the subdivision to clear the road, Arthur said.