Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Former Arkansas senator pleads guilty to tax fraud, bribery charges
Today's Paper Search In the news Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Northwest Arkansas

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:28 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/TRACY NEAL A helicopter made an emergency landing Tuesday, June 25, 2019 on Curtis Street in Centerton.

A helicopter made an emergency landing Tuesday morning on a street in a Centerton neighborhood.

A report of a helicopter crash came in at 10:07 a.m., according to Capt. Kris Arthur with the police department.

The pilot put the aircraft down on Curtis Street in the Sienna Estates subdivision.

Four people – the pilot and three passengers – were in the helicopter when it experienced mechanical problems, Arthur said.

The pilot did an amazing job and landed safely, Arthur added.

The helicopter will be towed out of the subdivision to clear the road, Arthur said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT