State police captain to adopt kitten rescued by troopers on I-49

An Arkansas State Police trooper holds a cat rescued Tuesday morning from a concrete barrier on Interstate 49. - Photo by Arkansas State Police

A kitten rescued by state police on Interstate 49 on Tuesday morning has found a new home with one of the troopers, authorities said.

Lt. Matt Toon and Capt. David Cooper, from Arkansas State Police Troop L, spotted the feline “scared and alone up against the concrete barrier on I-49,” in Northwest Arkansas a Facebook post by the agency states.

Troopers scooped up the kitten, believed to be about 8 weeks old, and took it to Lyon Veterinary Hospital in Springdale for treatment. Heather Goodman, practice manager at the animal hospital, said the animal was in decent health and was “just scared.”

Dr. Bradley J. Lyon, of Lyon Veterinary Hospital, holds a kitten that was rescued Tuesday morning by Arkansas State Police troopers.

“Got some fleas and some ear mites and [it's] dehydrated,” Goodman said of the animal. “But otherwise it’s doing okay.”

Cooper plans to take the kitten home, according to state police, and the animal hospital said they believe he will pick him up today.

State police said troopers have not yet named the cat.