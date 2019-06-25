Separate shootings kill 1, injure another in east Arkansas, police say; 2 suspects sought

Police are searching for two suspects following separate shootings that killed one person and injured another in Helena-West Helena on Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 501 Elm St. shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday and discovered 30-year-old LaPatrick Otis with a gunshot wound in the back of his head, a news release by Helena West Helena police states.

Otis, who was found in the driver’s seat of a 2005 Lincoln Town Car, was flown to Regional One Health Medical Center, where he died Saturday night, the release states.

According to police, officers found a loaded gun and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Dashon Hawkins, 27, of Helena West-Helena was identified as a suspect in the homicide, police said. Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said investigators believe Hawkins and Otis had been in a "constant altercation" or standing argument with one another, though he did not suggest what the argument was about.

Later that evening, a woman at 608 Phillips St. told police she was arguing with her boyfriend, 32-year-old Demond Vaughn, when he shot her in her back, authorities said.

The woman was treated at Helena Regional Medical Center and was released later that night, Helena West-Helena Police Chief James Smith said.

Police are still looking for Vaughn, who is from Helena, according to Smith.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing, authorities said.