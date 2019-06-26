GOLF Girls dominate boys in first round of Lewis tourney

JOHNSON -- The girls outshined the boys in the first round of the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational.

Partnered with the American Junior Golf Association, the tournament pits girls and boys ages 12 to 15 together on the course but against each other on the scoreboard in order to promote equality on the golf course.

Stacy Lewis All-Star Invitational At The Blessings Golf Club Boys You Seong Choi^71^-1 Garrett Engle^72^E Sihan Sandhu^72^E Wells Williams^73^+1 Allan Kournikova^73^=1 Tyler Lee^73^+1 Calen Sanderson^74^+2 Abhay Gupta^74^+2 Eric Lee^74^+2 Jeevan Sihota^74^+2 Matthew Comegys^74^+2 Ian Maspat^75^+3 Aidan Tran^77^+5 Gaven Lane^77^+5 Bryan Lee^77^+5 Jay Brooks^78^+6 Gavin Aurilia^79^+7 Sean Citherlet^79^+7 Dean Greyserman^79^+7 William Sides^80^+9 Keaton Vo^81^+9 CJ Guthrie^82^+10 Treed Huang^83^+11 Phisher Phillips^84^+12 Josh Duangmanee^86^+14 Logan Zurn^86^+14 Andrew Payne^87+15 Girls Michelle Zhang^67^-5 Emily Zhu^69^-3 Leigh Chien^69^-3 Sara Im^72^E Taylor Kehoe^72^E Lynn Lim^73^+1 Avery Zweig^73^+1 Mackenzie Lee^74^+2 Victoria Zheng^74^+2 Katie Li^74^+2 Natachanok Tunwannarux^76^+4 Yoko Tai^77^+5 Kynadie Adams^78^+6 Selena Tang^79^+7 Izzy M. Pellot^80^+8 Allyn Stephens^80^+8 Charissa Shang^81^+9 Chloe Johnson^81^+9 Raychel Nelke^82^+10 Riana Mission^82^+10 Sky Sudberry^82^+10 Sophie Zhang-Murphy^83^+11 Sophie Linder^83^+11 Cynthia Zhang^84^+12 Daniela Burgos^84^+12 Ally Black^85^+13 Michelle Liu^85^+13 Maggie Huett^87^+15 Charlie Whorton^88^+16

There was nothing equal in first-round play Tuesday as the girls dominated at The Blessings Golf Club. The lowest four scores of the girls easily bettered the lowest four of the boys by a whopping 11-under par.

Girls' top scorer and tournament leader Michelle Zhang, who is Chinese but lives in Plano, Texas, shot a 5-under par 67 on the first day of the tournament. The rising sophomore's only bogey of the day was on No. 3, and she was 3-under on the back nine.

Emily Zhu from Ontario, Canada, was second in the girls' division and second overall at 3-under. The Canadian had seven birdies on the day along with four bogeys and often followed one with the other. She had four instances in which she followed a bogey with a birdie or vice-versa.

Leigh Chien from Irvine, Calif., started out incredibly strong, going 4-under on the front nine, but was 1-over on the back nine. She ended the day at 3-under, tying Zhu for second in the girls' division and second overall and is one of two girls in the field in the class of 2024.

South Korean You Seong Choi, who lives in Hacienda Heights, Calif., shot a 1-under. Choi was the only boys player to finish under par Tuesday.

Sihan Sandhu, a sophomore and the No. 1 ranked Rolex golfer in his age group, tied for second in the boys' division and finished even. The Ashburn, Va., native is the only boy in the class of 2024 competing this week in the Lewis event.

No. 9 ranked Ian Maspat out of the class of 2021 is 12th among the boys with a score of 3-over. The San Diego rising junior is coming off a recent win at the ClubCorp Mission Hills Desert Junior Tournament and has verbally committed to the University of Oregon.

Taylor Kehoe from Ontario, Canada, finished in the top five of last year's KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational and sits fifth among the girls in her first round at even par.

The second round of the tournament begins at 8 a.m. today with the final round scheduled for Thursday. Awards will be given out at 2:30 after the final round.

Sports on 06/26/2019