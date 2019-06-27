State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good Good Good Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good -- Good Poor

CLEAR Good -- -- Fair

CONWAY Fair Excellent Excellent Fair

GREERS FERRY Good -- Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Fair Fair Fair Fair

MAUMELLE Good Good -- --

NORRELL Good Good Good Good

OVERCUP Good Good Good Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Good

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) -- -- -- --

SUNSET Good Good Excellent --

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- Good Good --

WINONA Good Poor Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER -- -- -- --

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is high and fast. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs and March brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Good Poor Fair Poor

NORFORK -- -- -- --

WHITE RIVER Brown trout are biting minnows. Rainbow trout are biting pink worms with frozen shrimp.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small ruby midge (size 18) suspended 18 inches below a red fox squirrel and copper (size 14). The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good Good Good --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Poor Good Good Poor

BEAVER TAILWATER All seven flood gates at Beaver Dam are open 2.5 feet, creating dangerous boating and fishing conditions below Beaver Dam.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Poor Fair

FORT SMITH Good Good -- --

SEQUOYAH Good Fair Good Poor

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES Good Excellent Good Fair

CROWN Good Excellent Good Poor

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER On sunny days, trout have been biting small nymphs. A size 14 prince, pheasant tail or a hares ear nymph can be very productive. Don't be afraid to use a small split shot in deep and fast areas. For spin fishers, a black, white or red Trout Magnet works great.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA Fair Fair -- --

MILLWOOD Good -- Fair Good

GREESON Good Good Fair Fair

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Good Good Fair

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Fair Good Fair Fair

DARDANELLE -- -- -- --

DEGRAY Fair -- -- Poor

HAMILTON Good -- Excellent Poor

NIMROD Good Fair Excellent Excellent

OUACHITA Good Excellent Excellent Fair

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers, and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK Good Good Good Fair

CHICOT -- -- -- --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 06/27/2019