State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Good Good Good Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good -- Good Poor
CLEAR Good -- -- Fair
CONWAY Fair Excellent Excellent Fair
GREERS FERRY Good -- Good Good
HARRIS BRAKE Fair Fair Fair Fair
MAUMELLE Good Good -- --
NORRELL Good Good Good Good
OVERCUP Good Good Good Good
LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Good
PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) -- -- -- --
SUNSET Good Good Excellent --
VALENCIA -- -- -- --
WILLASTEIN -- Good Good --
WINONA Good Poor Good Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER -- -- -- --
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is high and fast. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs and March brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS Good Poor Fair Poor
NORFORK -- -- -- --
WHITE RIVER Brown trout are biting minnows. Rainbow trout are biting pink worms with frozen shrimp.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small ruby midge (size 18) suspended 18 inches below a red fox squirrel and copper (size 14). The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL Good Good Good --
WHITE OAK -- -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Poor Good Good Poor
BEAVER TAILWATER All seven flood gates at Beaver Dam are open 2.5 feet, creating dangerous boating and fishing conditions below Beaver Dam.
FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Poor Fair
FORT SMITH Good Good -- --
SEQUOYAH Good Fair Good Poor
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CHARLES Good Excellent Good Fair
CROWN Good Excellent Good Poor
WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --
SPRING RIVER On sunny days, trout have been biting small nymphs. A size 14 prince, pheasant tail or a hares ear nymph can be very productive. Don't be afraid to use a small split shot in deep and fast areas. For spin fishers, a black, white or red Trout Magnet works great.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA Fair Fair -- --
MILLWOOD Good -- Fair Good
GREESON Good Good Fair Fair
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Good Good Good Fair
BAILEY -- -- -- --
CATHERINE Fair Good Fair Fair
DARDANELLE -- -- -- --
DEGRAY Fair -- -- Poor
HAMILTON Good -- Excellent Poor
NIMROD Good Fair Excellent Excellent
OUACHITA Good Excellent Excellent Fair
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers, and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --
BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK Good Good Good Fair
CHICOT -- -- -- --
MONTICELLO -- -- -- --
STORM CREEK -- -- -- --
