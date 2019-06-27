Sections
Supreme Court blocks U.S. citizenship question

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:13 a.m. 2comments

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now. The court says the Trump administration's explanation for wanting to add the question was "more of a distraction" than an explanation.

It's unclear whether the administration would have time to provide a fuller account. Census forms are supposed to be printed beginning next week.

The court ruled 5-4 on Thursday, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals in the relevant part of the outcome.

A lower court found the administration violated federal law in the way it tried to add a question broadly asking about citizenship for the first time since 1950.

The Census Bureau's own experts have predicted that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted if the census asked everyone if he or she is an American citizen.

Comments

  • RBear
    June 27, 2019 at 10:36 a.m.

    SCOTUS ruled as most expected on the citizenship question, noting the chaotic methods Commerce and Justice used to attempt to justify it.
    On gerrymandering, it is a setback and will continue to result in unreasonable districts. SCOTUS refused to be involved in the politics of the matter and decided to leave this to the states and Congress to figure out. One point that was argued within the VRA. With this decision that I still need to sift through, what does that mean with regards to the Gingles test on district compactness?
    I don't think the door is completely closed on federal intervention on these cases depending on how Roberts wrote the opinion. It just means that 2020 will leave the door open some more for gerrymandering. That goes both ways and with urbanization increasing, it means we will probably see even worse examples of gerrymandering as conservative legislatures attempt to dilute progressive urban areas through cracking and packing.
  • GeneralMac
    June 27, 2019 at 10:38 a.m.

    I will fill out this census like all the others in the past.

    nothing more/nothing less
