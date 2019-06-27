Emerson throwing a big party focusing on favorite crop

1 PURPLEHULL PEAS

The small town of Emerson throws a big party for its favorite crop with the annual PurpleHull Pea Festival & World Championship Rotary Tiller Race, Friday-Saturday. There will be a fish fry, fireworks and music on Friday but the bulk of the events, including cook-offs, pea shelling, parade and car show take place Saturday. The big rotary tiller race starts at 3 p.m. General admission is free. Call (870) 547-3500 or visit purplehull.com.

Brad Paisley. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Lipsky

2 PAISLEY

Country singer Brad Paisley, with special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green, performs at 7:30 p.m. today at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Gates open at 6. Tickets are $35-$89.50 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

3 FINALE

The 61st Annual Delta Exhibition is drawing to a close and the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock's MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., is celebrating with a special event Friday. It all starts with a wine bar at 5:30 p.m., followed by the premiere of the documentary DELTA 60. Isaac Alexander performs music from the film at a reception rounding out the evening. Tickets are $10, free for Arts Center members. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

4 DISCOVERY

The Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing for its monthly "Science After Dark," 6-9 p.m. today. Activities including building LEGO lunar rovers and viewing moon-landing footage. Guests can also examine moon rocks from the museum's collection and lunar meteorites. Admission is $5. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

"Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea": Flip Flop Fish. Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe

5 SAVE THE SEA

Get a very creative, thought-provoking look at pollution's impact on our oceans at "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea" at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The exhibit features sculptures of various sizes, all made of plastic picked up along the Oregon coastline. The exhibit remains up through Oct. 27; hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for adults 62 and older, retired military and college students; $6 for children 6-17; free for active military and children under 6. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

6 SKETCH COMEDY (I)

Steve and Vicki Farrell, two-thirds of the sketch comedy trio The Main Thing, perform and reminisce about more than four decades in the profession for Potluck & Poison Ivy, 7 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets, $35, include dinner and the show; there will be a cash bar. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org.

7 SKETCH COMEDY (II)

And speaking of The Main Thing, their latest two-act sketch show, Hognado, centers on a super-size storm system that swoops up the last remaining wild hogs in the Ozarks and hurls them at Little Rock at 180 mph. Showtime: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Aug. 30 at The Joint. Tickets are $25; call (501) 372-0205 or visit thejointargenta.com.

Mary Poppins Returns

8 MOVIE

Warm summer nights are prime time for enjoying a movie in the great outdoors. For instance, the Farmers Market, 121 Orange St. in downtown Hot Springs, hosts Movies at the Market. This week's offering is the 2018 hit Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The area opens at 7:30 p.m.; the screening starts at sunset today. Picnics are welcome; snacks and drinks will be for sale. Admission is free. Call (501) 321-2277 or visit hotsprings.org.

9 MELODIES

Weekends are packed full of music at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View; this weekend, daytime music in the Craft Village will feature Unkle Dave & Friends today, The Waltzing Matildas on Friday and Love Holler on Saturday. Admission is $12, $7 for children 6-12. Evening shows at the Ozark Highlands Theater feature the Pool Family today, the Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band Friday and Mulligan Stew on Saturday. Tickets are $12, $7 for children 6-12. Call (870) 269-3851 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

Ring of Fire at Murry's Dinner Playhouse — (from left) Roger Eaves, Bob Birdsong and Devin Robertson. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Warren McCullough

10 AT EASE

Area stages are busy this weekend:

• Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, continues its run of Ring of Fire, the life of Johnny Cash as told through his music, through July 6 — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Doors and the buffet open 90 minutes before curtain time. Tickets are $33-$37, $23 for children 15 and younger; show-only, $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

The Comedy of Errors. Photo by Eric White

• The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre stages William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and July 4 on the lawn in front of McAlister Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway — admission is pay-what-you-can; suggested donation is $15. And onstage in Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA: Frank Loesser's musical Guys and Dolls, 7:30 p.m. Friday and July 2, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday and July 6 and 2 p.m. July 4, and Shakespeare's Macbeth, 2 p.m. Saturday and July 7 and 7:30 p.m. July 3 and 5 — tickets are $34, $28 for students, senior citizens and military. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit arkshakes.com.

• Willy Wonka Jr., based on Roald Dahl's classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, wraps up its run, 7 p.m. today-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock. Tickets are $15-$30. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org.

• Raunchy musical with puppets Avenue Q wraps up its run at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It's possibly "inappropriate for children under 17" due to language and adult situations, including puppet nudity. Tickets are $22, $18 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-3761.

