Arkansas man sentenced to 40 years for rape of child, 14

A northeast Arkansas jury convicted a man of sexually assaulting 14-year-old, moments before a judge on Thursday sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors charged 46-year-old Christopher Shane Dillard of Paragould with rape in 2017. The charges stemmed from a sexual assault that happened nearly six years prior.

A Clay County jury deliberated for two hours on Thursday before returning a guilty verdict, according to a statement by Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's office.

A circuit judge sentenced Dillard to 40 years in prison, officials said.

Ellington's statement didn't say when or where Dillard will serve his prison sentence.

Records show Dillard was booked into the Clay County jail after his hearing. He remained there on Friday.