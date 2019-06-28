Arkansas man charged with murder in deadly 2018 shooting

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last year that killed a 25-year-old man in eastern Arkansas.

The West Memphis Police Department said Friday that officers in Hot Springs arrested 26-year-old Travis Manzett Johnson on Thursday. Police transported him to the Crittenden County jail, where he is being held on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a gun, the department said.

The charges stem from a shooting on Sept. 9, 2018. Officials said at the time that officers found Unseld Nance Jr. lying in the driveway of a home in the 1100 block of McCauley Cove. He later died of his injuries.

Days before the killing, Johnson pleaded guilty in Crittenden County to a felony charge of illegally having a gun, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery in 2017.

Johnson remained in jail on Friday morning with bond not yet set.

County and state court records didn’t list an attorney representing him to comment on the charges.