Little Rock motorist arrested after traffic stop

When Little Rock police officers pulled a man over for a traffic stop Wednesday, the driver put the car in reverse, backing toward officers, an arrest report said.

Officers stopped Robert A. Long, 33, of Little Rock on Wednesday after seeing that the license plate on the 2007 Acura he drove had been reported stolen, the report said. Officers said that the vehicle was put into reverse and nearly struck officers and then hit a marked patrol car, causing damage. They also said the driver tried to run before he was arrested.

Long was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond Thursday evening facing charges of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing, according to the jail's roster.