Casa family honored for farming operation

The Harrington family of Casa is the 2019 Perry County Farm Family of the Year. The family includes Flora Harrington, seated; her husband, Steve Harrington; and their 20-year-old daughter, Morgan. They raise poultry, cattle, horses and timber and have several dogs, including Spur, left, and Taz.

CASA — Farming is a family tradition at the Harrington house.

Flora Harrington, 53, grew up in the house where she now lives with her husband, Steve, 55, and their 20-year-old daughter, Morgan. Flora is the fourth generation to manage a cattle operation on the property, and now Morgan is following in her footsteps as the fifth generation to be involved in the farming operation.

The Harringtons are the 2019 Perry County Farm Family of the Year. They raise poultry, cattle, horses and timber on their 123-acre farm.

Flora is a daughter of Elizabeth and Bobby Abernathy, who live on the family farm, and Lewis and Evelyn Harper of North Little Rock. Flora is a granddaughter of the late Virl “Pat” Rainey and Oma Irine Rainey.

“When I married my wife, I had limited experience in farming,” Steve said. “After the death of Flora’s grandfather, we were given the opportunity to be the stewards of this farm. Over the past 26 years, we have expanded the operation into commercial poultry and horses. Our family started this farm in 1922. Over those nearly 100 years, it has been expanded numerous times, with plans to keep expanding.”

Steve said he was “very honored … humbled” by the Perry County Farm Family of the Year recognition.

“I had no idea they would ever even consider us,” he said, smiling. “When they called and asked if we would accept it, I said, ‘Are you sure?’ I’m just very humbled by it.

“I’m proud of the fact that the recognition is for a family farm … and for the work we try to do in the community,” Steve said. “We try to be a positive influence in our community.

“This farm is a dream come true for me. This is a perfect place. I remember my mother asking me shortly after I got married how things were going. I told her, ‘I have everything I ever wanted.’”

Flora said she thought her grandfather “would be pleased” by the honor for the family.

“He would especially have been proud the other day to have seen Morgan out there driving his tractor in the hayfield,” Flora said.

Flora, who is an only child, graduated from Perry/Casa High School in 1983.

“In a class of 12,” she said, laughing. “That school was later consolidated. After graduation, I went to the University of Central Arkansas, where I graduated with an accounting degree in 1987. I then went to work for GMAC (General Motors Acceptance Corp., now known as Ally Financial) in Little Rock, where I met Steve.”

Flora now works for the Two Rivers School District in Ola, where she teaches math at Two Rivers High School.

Steve Harrington calls himself an “Army brat,” a son of Dave and Tina Harrington, who now live in Little Rock. He has two brothers: Dr. Scott Harrington of North Little Rock and David Harrington of Donaldsonville, Louisiana.

“I was born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina,” Steve said. “My dad was a member of the Special Forces … one of the original Green Berets. Mom and Dad met when they were students at Ouachita Baptist University, and after 23 years in the Army, they finally returned to Arkansas to live.”

Steve graduated from high school in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, in 1981 and from OBU in 1990.

“I spent most of the ’80s working construction before I went to college,” he said. “It took me five years to get through college. Then I went to work at GMAC, where I met Flora.”

The Harringtons left GMAC when the company was sold and the Little Rock office was moved to Dallas, Texas.

“With my degree in science, I was advised to seek a job in the poultry industry,” he said. “I took a job with Wayne Farms LLC in Danville, where I’ve been a field representative for the past 17 years.

“It fits my schedule,” he said. “It’s flexible and allows me to come and go when needed.”

He said the flexibility of his job has been important to him as a farmer and as a father, dealing with Morgan’s participation in all her activities.

Morgan is a 2017 graduate of Two Rivers High School. During her high school years, she was the 2012 and 2013 4-H Speak Up, Speak Out district winner. She was also a member of the Beta Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and FFA on the horse-judging team. She was a Beta Club National Qualifier in oratory in 2016. She was also a cheerleader, played basketball and ran track.

Morgan started competing in rodeos when she was 4. Her achievements include winning two state-championship titles, being named the 2012 Arkansas Teenage Rodeo Association All-Around Cowgirl and qualifying for the National High School Rodeo four times. She placed sixth at the National Little Britches Rodeo Association’s finals rodeo in breakaway roping in 2013. She was crowned Miss Rodeo of the Mid-South Princess 2009 and Junior Miss Rodeo Arkansas in 2012. Throughout her rodeo career, she has won seven saddles and numerous buckles.

Morgan is a biochemistry/biology double major at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where she rodeos on the collegiate team. She is a member of the biology club, the Sigma Zeta Math and Science Honor Society and the UAM Collegiate Cattlemen’s Association.

Morgan has been accepted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences School of Pharmacy in Little Rock and plans to become a pharmacist in Perry County.

“Morgan will someday continue the legacy of this farm,” Steve said.

Since the Harringtons raise poultry for Wayne Farms, Steve said, he “practices” what he teaches.

“I have spent the past 17 years educating and training other poultry producers on best-management practices, sustainability, animal welfare and bio-security, all of which we have incorporated into our management practices,” he said.

The Harringtons market their cattle through local sale barns and their horses through private treaty and advertised through social media.

Flora said they have been working with Dr. Jesse Clement, veterinarian at Lake Hamilton Equine, in treating horses that have sustained injuries.

“He is working on the cutting edge of stem-cell therapy for horses,” she said. “He’s been able to repair soft-tissue injuries using this kind of therapy in one of our horses.”

They also sell approximately 350 to 400 pounds of chicken litter each year.

“Our chicken litter is marketed through a broker and sold to row-crop farmers throughout east Arkansas,” Steve said. “This income is vital to help with expenses.

“Time is our major obstacle. We have overcome the obstacle by running a very tight schedule. I am up very early checking on the farm, and then as soon as we get home, we are doing chores and call it a night well after dark.”

The Harringtons have also hired a full-time farm manager, Danise Duncan.

“She is wonderful … so dedicated,” Flora said.

Since they began their farming operation 26 years ago, the Harringtons have constantly worked to improve their farm.

The have installed an Ecodrum composter to dispose of deceased birds.

“The benefits of this include a greener method of bird disposal that is energy-efficient,” Steve said. “It also generates a viable product that can be used for fertilizer and/or compost.”

They are currently working with Arkansas Best Solar on the advantages and return on the investment of solar power.

“We want to increase our cattle herd, too, as we continue to grow,” Steve said. “We are currently keeping all heifers to increase our herd size.”

The Harringtons plan to clear some of the timberland they own and purchase land adjacent to their farm to increase pasture capabilities for cattle and hay.

“We also plan to expand our poultry operation as opportunities present themselves,” Steve said.

The Harringtons are active at Casa Baptist Church and have served in various capacities there.

Steve is a member of the Perry County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He was named the Wayne Farms Poultry Field Representative of the Year for Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in 2013 and was a three-time finalist for the honor in 2010-2012. He is a member of the Poultry Federation and the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association.

Flora competed in rodeos as a barrel racer when she was younger and continues to do so on a limited basis. She served as Perry County Rodeo Queen coordinator in 2007-2008; Conway County Fair equine judge in 2018; Perry County Fair equine coordinator in 2010-2011; and was the Two Rivers School District peewee cheer coach from 2012-2016 and the Two Rivers Junior and Senior High cheer coach from 2012-2016.

Flora has been a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and the American Paint Horse Association for 25 years.