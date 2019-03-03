Police: Shots fired into Pine Bluff home kill 1, injure 4

One person was killed and four others injured by shots that appeared to have been fired into a Pine Bluff home from the street, authorities said.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said officers were called about 9 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of East 25th Avenue, where they found one man fatally shot and three people injured. A fourth shooting victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released. Police also didn't identify the injured, though authorities described them all as adults who had non-life threatening injuries.

Police didn't release any information on a suspect or motive. The statement noted the investigation is in its early stages.