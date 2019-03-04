Central Arkansas man hits $60,000 lottery jackpot

David Hill and wife, Susan, pose for a photo after David Hill hit a $60,000 jackpot in the Natural State Lottery. Photo courtesy of Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

A central Arkansas man is $60,000 richer after hitting the Natural State Lottery jackpot by using the same numbers he uses every time, lottery officials announced Monday.

David Hill of Alexander bought his ticket at the Old Trading Post along Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock for the March 1 drawing, according to a news release.

Hill said in a statement that he plays the lottery every day and picks the same numbers each time. The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 4, 7, 9, 18 and 24.

The numbers are birthdays for his children and grandchildren and his wedding anniversary, Hill said.

He added that he plans to buy a car with the winnings.