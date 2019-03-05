Barbers take issue with Senate Bill 410

The director of the Arkansas Barber Board and barbers from around the state met with the Legislative Black Caucus on Monday to voice concern over a proposal to repeal barber licensing requirements.

The caucus itself does not vote on legislation. But caucus members appeared united against Senate Bill 410, a repeal of the Arkansas Barber Law.

Mike Wooldridge, the Barber Board director, said barbering schools turn out about 400 new barbers a year, but their businesses would be put in jeopardy if the licensing requirements are removed.

Arlo Washington, founder of Washington Barber College in Little Rock, said the effects of the bill, if passed, would be especially acute on those who do not attend traditional four-year colleges.

The bill "kills opportunity for young black men," Washington said.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, caucus chairman, said the barbers had a "valid reason" for concern about the bill. It is sponsored by Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro.

SB410 is set for a hearing Wednesday of the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.

-- John Moritz