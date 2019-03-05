School jazz show set in Texarkana

The Arkansas High School Jazz Band will present An Evening of Jazz at 7 p.m. today at the Perot Theatre in Texarkana with a special guest -- an original member of the Blues Brothers band.

The Blues Brothers was a blues band led by comedians John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd that started on the Saturday Night Live television program and went on to make a hit movie.

Today's concert at the theater at 221 Main St. features guest performer Lou Marini, also known as "Blue Lou" Marini in the Blues Brothers' band. Marini is a saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist who has recorded with Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, Diana Ross, Frank Zappa and the Rolling Stones, among others.

The high school's jazz band will perform alongside Marini.

Admission is free. Ticket reservations are available at (870) 723-0380. Tickets are also available at the Texarkana School District administration building. Tickets will be available at the door, too. Seating, though, is limited.

Metro on 03/05/2019