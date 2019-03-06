Sections
Arkansas House panel OKs Johnny Cash, Daisy Bates statues

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:13 p.m. 0comments

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas House panel has advanced a proposal to replace the state's two statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones depicting singer Johnny Cash and civil rights leader Daisy Bates.

The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the proposal Wednesday to replace the two statues depicting Uriah Rose and James P. Clarke. Rose was a 19th century attorney and Clarke was a governor and U.S. senator in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Each state is allotted two statues at the U.S. Capitol. The Senate-backed bill now heads to the House floor.

Bates was an activist and writer who mentored the nine black children who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Cash was born in Kingsland.

