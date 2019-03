TODAY’S GAMES

UCA men at Sam Houston State

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas RECORDS UCA 11-18, 6-10 Southland Conference; Sam Houston State 20-9, 15-1

SERIES Sam Houston State leads 17-3.

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, So. 12.4 3.8 G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Sr. 11.7 3.8 G Jordan Grant, 6-1, Sr. 1.5 0.6 F Tanner Schmit, 6-8, Sr. 5.1 2.2 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, So. 12.2 6.1 COACH Russ Pennell (44-107 in his fifth season at UCA, 137-167 in 11th season overall)

SAM HOUSTON STATE

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G Cameron Delaney, 6-4, Sr. 13.5 5.6 G Josh Delaney, 6-0, Sr. 10.3 2.4 G Marcus Harris, 6-0, Sr. 8.2 2.0 F Albert Almanza, 6-6, Sr. 5.8 2.5 F Kai Mitchell, 6-7, Jr. 12.0 7.3 COACH Jason Hooten (177-122 in ninth season at Sam Houston State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Sam Houston State 71.9 Points for 75.0 76.4 Points against 68.9 -2.6 Rebound margin +1.4 -1.3 Turnover margin +3.0 42.5 FG pct. 44.2 34.6 3-pt pct. 36.9 71.7 FT pct. 74.3 CHALK TALK Sam Houston State is first in

the Southland at 15-1. … It defeated UCA

78-69 on Jan. 9 in Conway. … Sam Houston State clinched the Southland regular-season championship Feb. 27.

UCA women vs. Sam Houston State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 11-15, 6-10 Southland Conference; Sam Houston State 15-11, 10-6

SERIES UCA leads 14-5.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Sr. 15.8 4.3 G Maddie Goodner, 5-7, Jr. 3.7 1.6 F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, So. 6.0 4.5 F Alanie Fisher, 5-8, Sr. 5.3 4.5 F Alana Canady, 5-11, Fr. 5.8 2.8 COACH Sandra Rushing (140-75 in seventh season at UCA, 543-330 in 30th season overall)

SAM HOUSTON STATE

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG G Jennifer Oramas, 5-5, Jr. 12.7 3.0 G Dominique Maxwell, 5-9, Sr. 8.0 4.9 G Jaylonn Walker, 5-7, Jr. 15.4 3.4 F La’Sha Haynes, 5-10, Sr. 5.4 5.8 F Lydia Baxter, 6-0, Sr. 10.9 8.1 COACH Ravon Justice (15-11 in first season at Sam Houston State, 41-44 overall in third season)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Sam Houston State 60.8 Points for 74.7 57.4 Points against 67.9 +0.7 Rebound margin +2.3 +2.4 Turnover margin +3.0 38.7 FG pct. 41.8 29.9 3-pt pct. 30.2 68.6 FT pct. 71.4 CHALK TALK Sam Houston State defeated

UCA 66-62 on Jan. 9 at Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas. … Current No. 8 seed UCA needs to win to remain in contention for the Southland Tournament.