Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort sentenced to 47 months

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:30 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court in Washington. The 69-year-old Manafort is scheduled to appear Thursday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, where he could get 20 years under federal guidelines but his lawyers have sought a shorter sentence. Manafort was convicted of hiding from the IRS millions of dollars he earned from his work advising Ukrainian politicians. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced Thursday to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians, a significant break from sentencing guidelines that called for a 20-year prison term.

Manafort, sitting in a wheelchair as he deals with complications from gout, showed no visible reaction as he heard the 47-month sentence.

The sentence caps the only jury trial following indictments stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. It was not related to Manafort's role in Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Before Judge T.S. Ellis III imposed the sentence, Manafort told him that "saying I feel humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement." But he offered no explicit apology, something Ellis noted before issuing his sentence.

Manafort's lawyers argued that their client had engaged in what amounted to a routine tax evasion case, and cited numerous past sentences in which defendants had hidden millions from the IRS and served less than a year in prison.

Prosecutors said Manafort's conduct was egregious, but Ellis ultimately agreed more with defense attorneys. "These guidelines are quite high," Ellis said.

A jury last year convicted Manafort on eight counts, concluding that he hid from the IRS millions of dollars he earned from his work in Ukraine.

Manafort still faces sentencing in the District of Columbia, where he pleaded guilty in a separate case connected to illegal lobbying.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • PopMom
    March 7, 2019 at 8:30 p.m.

    This light sentence is a travesty of justice. Old white male Republican judge gives Manafort an extremely light sentence. A black guy with a joint in his pocket would do more time. Before we jump to the conclusion that white collar crime pays, there is still another Manafort case and there could be more. I suspect that this may be the last case that they let this old guy handle. Lawyers are shocked that you can cheat and lie and not pay millions in taxes and get a slap on the wrist. It is very disappointing.
  • Knuckleball1
    March 7, 2019 at 8:38 p.m.

    Yes, many in Arkansas Prisons for doing much less but serving half their life in jail..
    .....................

    This is not even a good slap on the wrist.
  • abb
    March 7, 2019 at 8:39 p.m.

    LOL...he'll be out in no time with time served. Nice job bringing race into it right off the bat. You COMDEMS are SOOOOO predictable.

