Podcast: Bubba Carpenter on Hogs through 3 weeks, Louisiana Tech coach Lane Burroughs previews weekend

In this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Razorback Sports Network analyst Bubba Carpenter is in studio to talk about Arkansas through three weeks and answers your questions.

Plus, Louisiana Tech coach Lane Burroughs previews this weekend's series at Baum-Walker Stadium and Matt Jones takes a look back at the Razorbacks' rally from a nine-run deficit to defeat the Bulldogs in their last meeting two years ago.

