ASU seniors face emotional game

ASU received 26 points from senior guard Ty Cockfield, a career-high 25 points from senior guard Grantham Gillard and a pair of go-ahead free throws from sophomore guard Markquis Eaton with seven seconds remaining to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 73-72 on Thursday.

That game sealed Arkansas State University's postseason future.

A win at 4 p.m. today against Louisiana-Lafayette could make ASU's road to Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, La. -- where the conference champion will be crowned Sunday -- a lot less stressful.

No matter the outcome, today's game will likely be an emotional one because it's ASU's senior day.

ASU will honor Cockfield, Gillard and forward Tristin Walley during today's senior day festivities. All three were part of second-year Coach Mike Balado's first recruiting class and transferred in before the 2017-18 season.

Cockfield, the Sun Belt's second-leading scorer at 22.0 points per game, became ASU's fourth player ever to score more than 600 points in a single season in 2018-19.

A 6-0 guard, Cockfield's 660 points currently rank third all-time in program history. He needs 35 points to tie Adrian Banks' 695 points, the most ever by any ASU player in a single season. Cockfield has finished in double-figure scoring in 51 of his 62 career games, including 27 career 20-point outings (19 this season).

"Oh man, it's been fun," Cockfield said. "Especially with the fans, how they've treated us around the whole city, it's just been all love since day one. I owe it all to them -- for them giving me the energy and bringing me in with open arms."

Although ASU could host an impromptu home game to begin the the Sun Belt Tournament, today is slated as Cockfield's final home game in Jonesboro for the time being.

"He's a special young man," Balado said. "Talking away from basketball, him as a person and the way he's matured and grown over the last three years speaks volumes for him and what he's done for this community. People love him here.

"And on the court, there's been arguments from people who have been season-ticket holders for over 25 seasons that he's in the conversation as one of the top five players to ever play here."

With a win today, ASU can potentially avoid a long, taxing bus ride to their next game.

The Red Wolves (13-17, 7-10), who earned a berth into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with Thursday's victory against Louisiana-Monroe, will either be the No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the tournament, which begins Tuesday.

The No. 8 seed will host a play-in game Tuesday on their home court, avoiding the last-minute hassle of organizing a long road trip and preparing for the most meaningful game of the year on a bus.

"It's huge," Balado said of being named the No. 8 seed.

The No. 9 seed must travel to the No. 8 seed on short notice.

The goal for ASU is to be No. 8, and the scenarios for the Red Wolves' possibility to host Tuesday's play-in game are all but endless. The bottom line, however, is plain and simple.

"You're eliminating basically 12 hours of travel somewhere," Balado said. "So you can be able to sleep in your own bed and stay in the same regimen like you're playing a regular home game."

