Jonesboro's Jashaud Stewart commits to Arkansas

Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart became the first in-state prospect to commit to Arkansas' 2020 class on Saturday after visiting Fayetteville.

Stewart (6-2, 224 pounds) picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Houston, SMU, Kansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and others. He could also play linebacker at Arkansas.

"I felt that its was best for me and my family," Stewart said. "Staying close to home was big deal so my family and friends could see me play and I can focus on school and the upcoming season. The opportunity to play for my home state was part of the decision to commit."

He recorded 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble asa junior.

Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman said Stewart is a good example of what the Razorbacks were built on.

“Jashaud is a perfect example of what the program should be built on," Coleman said. "Noah Gatlin, the Henry brothers (Hunter, Hudson and Hayden), Connor Noland, Treylon Burks, and all those great Arkansas kids, they will be the ones that raise the program to the level the state of Arkansas wants.

"Jashaud is an extremely explosive and violent defensive impact player, but, he’s also a great leader, a hard worker and a wonderful kid. They are hitting the jackpot with him.”

Defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell was Stewart's lead recruiter. The Hogs also have commitments from receiver Ze'Vian Capers and cornerback Jamie Vance.