Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Whitmore in the seventh

BEST BET Magic Command in the second

LONG SHOT Limation in the eighth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 71-227 (31.3 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $30,000

***YOU'RE KILLIN ME was overmatched on a sloppy track at Fair Grounds, but he is taking a significant drop into a conditioned-claiming race. He races best at Oaklawn and picks up a leading rider. LEAD ASTRAY is adding blinkers after a strong second-place finish against lesser, and he has been consistently good in limited sprint races. AQUAMARINE is dropping to the lowest price of his career for winning connections, and he is especially capable if the track is wet.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 You're Killin Me;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

5 Lead Astray;Cabrera;Cruz;12-1

2 Aquamarine;Mojica;Diodoro;9-2

3 Crawford;Canchari;Martin;7-2

4 Ravens Reflection;Court;Swearingen;5-1

1 Big Al;Elliott;Williamson;6-1

8 Goodwillambassador;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

1a Southsider;Lara;Williamson;6-1

6 Regalistic;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

2 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***MAGIC COMMAND was caught in the final strides by a late-running winner, which followed a determined victory over this track. He is consistent and represents a winning team. FUSAICHI FLAME has his consistent sprint form clouded by several dull two-turn performances. He is dropping in class and may surprise with a strong, late run. SAMMY WONDER STONE was beaten a neck at today's claiming price Feb. 10, and he is capable of contending regardless of the early pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Magic Command;Cohen;Broberg;2-1

11 Fusaichi Flame;Rodriguez;Caldwell;8-1

9 Sammy Wonder Stone;Cabrera;Ortiz;4-1

2 Zimmerman;Felix;Mason;8-1

10 Midnight Las Vegas;Thompson;Barkley;5-1

7 Count N Gold;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

4 Guatemala City;Fuentes;McKnight;12-1

1 Meetme At d'Street;Sanjur;Holthus;20-1

3 Patriotic American;Eramia;Pish;20-1

5 Uncle Pancho;Lara;Milligan;20-1

8 Justice for Themomob;Canchari;Steele;20-1

3 Purse $22,500, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**HOLIDAY MISCHIEF was a game winner at a higher claiming price just two races back at Oaklawn, and he was too close to a fast pace in his second start of the season. CANDY MY BOY has finished no worse than second in six of eight races at this 1-mile distance. He ships from Delta on the heels of a runner-up finish. KEEN GIZMO finished third as a post-time favorite in his 2019 debut, and he is taking a slight drop in class and is a logical contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Holiday Mischief;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

10 Candy My Boy;Mojica;Diodoro;4-1

6 Keen Gizmo;Cohen;McKnight;5-2

5 Drinkwiththeirish;Valdivia;Campbell;15-1

3 Gibsons Tricky Boy;Santana;Leonard;5-1

9 Bango Box;Sanjur;Mullins;15-1

8 Bourbon Soul;Birzer;Smith;12-1

7 Jerrid;McMahon;Johnson;12-1

2 Mr Wild Kitty;Thompson;Oliver;20-1

1 Small Town Hero;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

4 Purse $24,000, 5½ furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

**RAPID DIAL contested a fast pace in a deceptive fourth-place finish. He is dropping in class and is an overlay at program odds. WILD CARAMELO is dropping in price after setting the pace in consecutive third-place finishes, and he may lead this race from gate to wire. CHIP VAN WINKLE rallied to second in his first race for current connections, and he stands an improved chance if the track is wet.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Rapid Dial;Rodriguez;Caldwell;6-1

12 Wild Caramelo;Cohen;Broberg;3-1

11 Chip Van Winkle;Borel;Borel;9-2

9 Family Code;Mojica;Diodoro;4-1

6 Fridaynitestar;Canchari;Robertson;6-1

2 Vacanza;Court;Cox;5-1

3 Johnny the Jet;Wethey;Riecken;8-1

13 Greeleys Charm;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

10 Minefield;Fuentes;Morse;20-1

1 Esposito;Lara;Cruz;30-1

7 Major Munnings;Vazquez;Villafranco;10-1

8 McQ;Richard;Petalino;20-1

5 Cash for the Soul;Sanjur;Johnson;20-1

5 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

**GETOFFMYBACK has a strong record when running for a claiming price, and he has earned the fastest Beyer figures in the field. He represents winning connections. STAY HOME has shown versatility in winning three of his last six races, and the Louisiana shipper is good on fast and wet tracks. OSO READY won six races in 2018, and he exits a second-place starter allowance finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Getoffmyback;Cohen;Diodoro;9-5

8 Stay Home;McMahon;Broberg;5-1

2 Oso Ready;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

4 Rockport Kat;Cabrera;Chleborad;10-1

6 Tarpys Zapper;Thompson;Vance;5-1

2x Drc All Inclusive;Wethey;Villafranco;8-1

1 Mines Made Up;Mojica;Diodoro;9-5

7 Long Station;Eramia;Holthus;9-2

9 Bajan Cash;Birzer;Barkley;15-1

5 Karma Delight;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

3 Sidavi;Sanjur;Matthews;15-1

6 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

**MR. TICKLE has not raced in 12 months, but he appears to hold a class advantage. He is working smartly for a top stable. CARMELO is dropping in price on the heels of consecutive in-the-money finishes, and winning rider Richard Eramia knows this horse well. HOLIDAY MAN was competitive at a higher level last summer, and he is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career after an even effort in his 2019 debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Mr. Tickle;Cohen;Broberg;7-2

5 Carmelo;Eramia;Broberg;9-2

1 Holiday Man;Canchari;Martin;6-1

6 Spirit of Caledon;Cabrera;McKnight;6-1

3 Indian Gulch;Mojica;Diodoro;5-1

10 Blue Mesa;Lara;Hernandez;10-1

7 Vanderbilt Beach;Richard;Riecken;20-1

12 I'm a Lucky Guy;Morales;Van Berg;12-1

9 Hard Work;FDe La Cruz;Haran;12-1

8 Out of the Office;Borel;Wiggins;15-1

2 B Dubya;Sanjur;Puhl;20-1

4 Got Mojo;Fuentes;Morse;15-1

7 The Hot Springs. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

****WHITMORE closed his 2018 season with a second-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Sprint, and the Grade I winner won this stake last season after a similar layoff. SHARE THE UPSIDE has been a dominating winner of back-to-back allowance races, and he may hold a fitness advantage over the top selection. WELDER is riding a four-race winning streak, which includes three stake victories at Remington Park.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Whitmore;Santana;Moquett;1-1

4 Share the Upside;Vazquez;Asmussen;2-1

3 Welder;Cabrera;Luneack;6-1

6 Heartwood;Cohen;Chapman;6-1

2 Control Stake;FDe La Cruz;Foley;15-1

5 Petrov;Eramia;Moquett;12-1

8 Purse $86,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**LIMATION scored an upset victory in the 2018 Super Derby at Louisiana Downs. The Steve Asmussen trainee appears to be the controlling speed and is good enough with the right trip. COWBOY RHYTHM earned a competitive Beyer figure in a troubled third-place allowance finish over this track, and he received a confidence lift when the runner-up came back to win. REMEMBERING RITA defeated a quality field in the Grade III Cornhusker Handicap last season at Prairie Meadows, and he is spotted well after a one-paced effort in the Razorback.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Limation;Vazquez;Asmussen;10-1

6 Cowboy Rhythm;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

4 Remembering Rita;Birzer;Anderson;3-1

10 Lookin At Lee;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

1 High North;FDe La Cruz;Cox;9-2

7 Colonelsdarktemper;Court;Fires;6-1

8 Pitch Count;Bridgmohan;Mason;12-1

11 Giant Influence;Wethey;Villafranco;15-1

9 Rowdy the Warrior;Quinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

5 The Money Dance;Morales;Lauer;12-1

2 Run Away;Felix;Mason;20-1

9 The Honeybee. Purse $200,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

**RAINTREE STARLET has been close to the pace in three consecutive sprint victories, including the Dixie Belle. She recorded a recent bullet work at 5 furlongs, and she figures to appreciate two turns. MOTION EMOTION followed a sprint victory with a dominating front-running two-turn allowance victory, and she is once again the one to catch and beat. CHOCOLATE KISSES was battle tested in top company as a juvenile filly, and she won a turf-route in her 2019 debut at Fair Grounds. Her works in New Orleans are encouraging.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Raintree Starlet;Canchari;Williamson;6-1

2 Motion Emotion;Court;Van Berg;3-1

5 Chocolate Kisses;Mojica;Casse;4-1

6 Power Gal;Cohen;Casse;9-2

9 Marathon Queen;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

8 Ultimate Mo;Cabrera;Lukas;12-1

4 Bizwhacks;Gutierrez;O'Neill;12-1

3 Sunset Wish;Vazquez;Stidham;6-1

1 Perfect Reins;Eramia;Asmussen;15-1

10 Best Kept Secret;Smith;Chatters;30-1

10 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**SHILAH BABY is an unraced filly with better than two months of strong breezes. She is bred for speed, and trainer James DiVito is having an excellent meeting. SUMMER DELIVERY finished second in a slightly troubled trip in her local debut, and she has enough speed to be within striking position turning into the stretch. UNSWEET TEA set a contested and fast pace in an encouraging fourth-place debut, and she will be difficult to beat if able to control the pace with kinder fractions.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Shilah Baby;Canchari;DiVito;6-1

8 Summer Delivery;Elliott;Sims;7-2

3 Unsweet Tea;Court;Fires;4-1

7 Mucho Mas;Eramia;Von Hemel;9-2

10 Tell Tonto;Harr;Jones;12-1

4 Listen Up;Valdivia;Forster;15-1

2 Champagne Tale;Cohen;Stewart;8-1

6 Sweet Gisel;Cabrera;Lukas;8-1

9 Peka;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

1 Kid Sis;Vazquez;Moquett;15-1

13 Boundless Joy;Bridgmohan;Stuart;20-1

5 Letters to Belle;Meche;Ruiz;30-1

11 Bribe;Morales;Lauer;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race starts a daily double, and Magic Command is a solid favorite, but I will also recommend Fusaichi Flame as an upsetter. The third race drew a field of 10, and my top three selections need to be used on the ticket. Rapid Dial is a good horse to put on top in fourth-race trifectas. I'll spread out generously in the middle and use only logical contenders in the third spot.

Sports on 03/09/2019