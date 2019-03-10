Environmental advocate to highlight banquet

Environmental advocate Erin Brockovich is this year’s special guest for the annual Benton Area Chamber of Commerce banquet. The banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Benton Event Center.

— Environmental activist and television personality Erin Brockovich will highlight the annual Benton Area Chamber of Commerce banquet, lending her perspective to chamber members and guests.

The banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Benton Event Center. Individual tickets are $80, and tables of 10 are $750, but tickets will not be available at the door. Amy McCormick, director of events for the chamber, said there will be a limited amount of space.

McCormick said getting Brockovich as this year’s guest is exciting for the chamber.

“We really look for nationally known personalities and motivational speakers who haven’t been to Arkansas to offer a fresh perspective,” McCormick said. “[Erin] is someone who people can relate to and is passionate about what she does.

“If we bring someone like her to Saline County, it allows people who wouldn’t normally get to hear her to have that opportunity.”

McCormick said that when choosing a speaker for this year, Brockovich “really jumped off the page and was someone who could make a difference for our audience.”

According to the website www.brockovich.com, Brockovich’s investigative digging uncovered the fact that Pacific Gas & Electric was poisoning the water in Hinkley, California.

“In 1996, as a result of the largest direct-action lawsuit of its kind, spearheaded by Erin and Ed Mastry, the company was forced to pay $333 million in damages to more than 600 Hinkley residents,” the website states.

Her story inspired the 2000 film Erin Brockovich, in which she was played by actress Julia Roberts.

“[The banquet] is always an extraordinary night with a nationally known speaker, delicious food and an opportunity for networking,” McCormick said.

For three seasons, Brockovich hosted the Lifetime network series Final Justice With Erin Brockovich. She lives in Southern California with her husband and three children.

Former special guests have included author Mitch Albom in 2018, John Quinones from the television program What Would You Do? and ABC News in 2016, and Josh Altman from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing in 2015.

Tom Baxley of Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors will be master of ceremonies for the event, and current chamber chairman Steve Brown of Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union will speak as well.

“But Erin is our main feature, and we don’t want to take anything from her and give her all the time she needs,” McCormick said. “I believe it will be very inspirational and meaningful to the people attending.

“I believe everyone will take away something from both her professional and personal life.”

Sponsors for this year’s banquet include Jones Heating and Air, First Security Bank, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, McCauley Services, Everett Buick GMC, Reed’s Metals of Benton, Ashley HomeStore and CDI Contractors.

The event will be catered by Vibrant Occasions. McCormick said the chamber has 775 members, but the event is open to anybody.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.