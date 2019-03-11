ESPN 300 DT calls Arkansas visit 'amazing'

Arkansas has a lot of company in trying to sign highly recruited defensive lineman Omari Thomas, but it appears to have made headway after his visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Thomas, 6-4, 296 pounds of Memphis Briarcrest Christian, has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Texas, Tennessee and others.

“The visit was amazing,” Thomas said. “I loved the atmosphere from the scrimmage earlier today all the way up into the game. Being able just to get back on campus was nice.”

Thomas was impressed with the Arkansas fans while attending the Razorbacks’ win over Alabama at Bud Walton Arena.

“The game was great, the atmosphere was nice and the fans were amazing,” Thomas said.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 124 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. He's visited Fayetteville several times with the LSU game last fall being the latest prior to Saturday's trip.

The visit helped the Razorbacks in their efforts to sign Thomas.

“It left a good spot with Arkansas in my heart,” Thomas said.

Thomas prefers playing on the defensive line and is being recruited to play there by Arkansas. He explained why he likes playing on the defensive side of the ball.

“Just being able to make plays, celebrate, and hearing your name called,” Thomas said.

He plans to visit Arkansas again, but is undecided if the trip will be an unofficial or official visit. Thomas plans to narrow his list to five schools this summer and indicated the Hogs have a chance to make the cut.