Police Beat

2 people found hurt

after shooting in LR

A shooting resulted in injuries that weren't life-threatening for two people on Monday evening, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Lt. Michael Ford said the shooting occurred about 5:55 p.m. at Spring Valley Apartments off Interstate 30 in Little Rock. Emergency responders took the two males to the hospital, where one was treated for a gunshot in the foot.

Police did not know the injury of the other male or the ages or names of either person, Ford said.

Wounded man faces

charges in gunfire

A Little Rock man said he fired into a home with two guns and fled the scene Sunday, according to a police report.

Courtiney Hammonds, 28, arrived at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood with a gunshot wound, police said. He told police that he had been involved in the shooting and was shot, the report said. At least one resident was inside the home Hammonds fired into, police said.

Hammonds was charged with three counts of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of firearms by a person with a felony, according to the report.

Police say LR man

shot cousin in leg

A Little Rock man said he accidentally shot his cousin in the leg on Sunday, according to a police report.

Police said Chance Kumpe, 27, told them that he had accidentally shot his cousin. Officers said evidence and witnesses indicate Kumpe pointed the gun at his cousin and fired approximately three times.

According to the report, Kumpe was charged with first-degree battery.

Police: Man tried

to nab officer's gun

When Little Rock police tried to take an El Dorado man to the hospital Sunday, he fought them and tried to take an officer's gun, police said.

Officers arrived to transport Jarvis Marbray, 34, to UAMS Medical Center. He resisted and tried to fight officers, police said. When he grabbed for an officer's gun, he demanded the officers shoot and kill him, according to a police report.

Police transported him to the hospital for evaluation and then booked him into the jail.

Marbray was charged with aggravated assault, according to the report.

Metro on 03/12/2019