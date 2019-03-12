State OKs second medical marijuana cultivator

In this Nov. 30, 2018 photo, medical marijuana dispensary owner Chance Gilbert displays some of the marijuana he's grown at the Oklahoma Roots dispensary in the bedroom community of Shawnee, about 40 miles east of Oklahoma City. The roll out of statewide medical and recreational programs typically is a grindingly slow process that can take years. Not so in Oklahoma, a Bible Belt state that moved with lightning speed once voters approved medical cannabis in June, 2018. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

LITTLE ROCK — A second cultivation facility has been approved to begin growing medical marijuana in Arkansas.

Arkansas Department of Finance Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said Tuesday that Osage Creek Cultivation in Berryville was approved by inspectors on Monday to begin growing the drug.

Inspectors gave the go-ahead to the first cultivation facility, BOLD Team cultivation, in January.

Arkansas voters approved a medical marijuana amendment in 2016. In addition to Osage Creek and BOLD Team, the state licensed three other cultivators last year and 32 dispensaries in January.

Hardin says the first dispensary should be inspected no later than early April, meaning medical marijuana could be sold by mid-April.

Hardin also says a third cultivator, Natural State Medicinals Cultivation in White Hall, should be approved by the end of the week.