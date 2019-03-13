GADGETS & GIZMOS

My go-to tool for avocados is a sharp paring knife, but I definitely see the appeal of this tool. The OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer halves, pits and slices avocados without the risk of slicing the user. It features OXO's signature easy to grip, nonslip handle and a serrated hard plastic blade that cuts through tough skin to the pit. A fan blade at one end slices the fruit into seven even slices and the stainless-steel picks in the center grip the pit and remove it with a simple twist. However, the tool only works on small to medium fruits (2 ½ inches wide or less). You'll still need a knife for the large ones.

Dishwasher safe.

$10

Food on 03/13/2019