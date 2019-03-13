Jacksonville man facing porn counts

Little Rock police arrested a Jacksonville man Tuesday after finding more than 150 depictions of child pornography on his cellphones, according to an arrest report.

The Little Rock vice detail executed a search warrant -- with the help of a SWAT team and the FBI -- at the home of Terry Lee Good, 47, at 17 West Pointe Drive in Jacksonville, the report said.

Investigators found the images on his phones and charged him with 150 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing explicit conduct involving a child, the report said.

Good was being held in the Pulaski County jail without bond as of Tuesday evening.

Suspect jailed in drug, threats case

A Jacksonville man threatened to attack the North Little Rock officer who arrested him Monday, an arrest report said.

A North Little Rock officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Robert Lee Drayer Jr., 34, on Monday after learning that the car had been involved in an "incident" in Jacksonville, according to the arrest report. The report did not specify what happened in Jacksonville.

The officer said the occupants of the car were "removed at gunpoint," and Drayer told the officer that there was a gun in a bag in the front seat, the report said. In the bag, the officer reported finding a gun, scales and several small plastic bags.

Drayer told the officer, "Man, if I ever catch you out of uniform at the mall or something, we're going to go round and round," the report said. The officer noted in the report that he believed the comment to mean that Drayer intended to shoot him if he saw him again.

Drayer was in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening in lieu of a $15,000 bond. He faces two drug counts and charges of terroristic threatening and carrying prohibited weapons, according to the jail's roster.

LR man, 61, held in rape of a child

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday in the rape of a child in the fall of 2018, according to court documents.

A child reported to her mother that Kyle Phillips, 61, had forcibly put his fingers inside her and groped her sometime between when school began and Halloween, an affidavit for Phillips' arrest said.

The girl also wrote about it in her diary and has since told her mother that she'd considered suicide, the affidavit said. The girl's mother reported the incident to police in November, according to the affidavit.

Little Rock investigators arrested Phillips on Friday on a charge of rape. He reportedly told police through an attorney that he refused to give any statements.

Phillips was not listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening, but court records indicate that he was in the jail with his bail set at $50,000.

Metro on 03/13/2019