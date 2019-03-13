Police identify man fatally stabbed near Little Rock treatment center

Authorities have identified a 58-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in the neck near a Little Rock addiction treatment center on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a call about a man who had been cut around 6:30 p.m. and found Nicky Anthony suffering from an apparent stab wound in the 2900 block of Springer Boulevard, authorities said.

Anthony, a Little Rock resident, died after medical crews brought him to the hospital, according to the police report.

A police spokesman said the attack happened a block away from the Nehemiah House, a drug and alcohol recovery facility. The police report didn’t say what led to the attack.

The report listed a 29-year-old man suspected in the stabbing, but he didn’t appear to be in custody at the time of the report. County jail records didn't list his booking information Wednesday morning.

Police said Wednesday they're still investigating Anthony's death.

The killing marks the city’s 12th homicide of the year and the first in Little Rock this month.