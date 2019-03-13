MEN'S BASKETBALL

UAPB's McKnight earns SWAC honor

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff senior guard Martaveous McKnight, the Southwestern Athletic Conference's leading scorer at 20.6 points per game, was named to the All-SWAC first team, the league announced Tuesday.

McKnight was the SWAC's only player to finish the season averaging more than 20 points.

For the women, UAPB senior center Shawntayla Harris was named to the All-SWAC first team.

Harris finished fifth in the SWAC in rebounding at 6.7 rebounds per game and led all players with 58 blocks in 23 games (2.5 per game).

BASEBALL

ASU gets blown out at Missouri

Missouri (10-5) scored five runs in the third inning and four in the fourth on its way to a 16-1 victory over Arkansas State University (11-6) on Tuesday in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers had 13 hits and received 12 walks from the four Arkansas State pitchers.

John Holt Jr. led the Tigers by going 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored, and Tony Ortiz went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Tyler Duncan scored the Red Wolves run on a a base hit by Drew Tipton in the third inning.

Jordan Gubelman (1-0) picked up the victory by pitching three scoreless innings in relief. Zech Jarrad (1-2) took the loss, allowing 5 runs on 4 hits in 3 innings.

UALR rolls past UCA

Hayden Arnold (2-0) allowed no runs on 4 hits through 7 innings while striking out 9 in leading the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (5-12) to a 5-1 victory over the University of Central Arkansas (6-11) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Trojans, who had six hits in the game, took a 5-0 lead through the first four innings. Their first two runs came on ground outs. Ryan Benavidez scored on an error. James Gann had a home run, and Eldridge Figueroa singled in Benavidez in the fourth.

Tyler Smith had a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning for Central Arkansas to break up the shutout.

Logan Gilbertson (0-1) took the loss, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in 2 innings for the Bears.

GAC announces players of the week

James Johnson, third baseman at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and Drake Norton, left-handed pitcher for Arkansas Tech University, were named player and pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Johnson recorded a pair of four-hit performances. In UAM's 19-9 victory against Christian Brothers last Tuesday, he went 4 for 4 and drove in 3 runs. In the series opener against Northwestern Oklahoma State, he again went 4 for 4 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI in a 10-4 victory.

Norton threw 6 scoreless innings in a 10-0 victory against Ouachita Baptist on Tuesday. He limited the Tigers to 4 base runners as he gave up 2 hits and walked 2. He struck out a season-high six while lowering his ERA to 3.00.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU wins in Texas

Zan Luka Stirn and Arkansas State University were winners at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday.

Stirn won the individual title with a 204 (68-65-71) and the Red Wolves won with an 835 (275-270-290).

Individually, Stirn finished three strokes ahead of Cody Burrows (69-66-72) of Oral Roberts. Stirn's teammate Matthew Cole (67-65-72) was third at 208. Julien Sale finished tied for eighth at 211 (72-72-67). Justin Warren of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was tied for 10th at 212 (69-71-72).

The Red Wolves defeated Sam Houston State by 15 strokes. Texas-Rio Grande Valley was third at 853. UALR was eighth at 865 (289-293-293).

Johnson, SAU come out on top

Kade Johnson and his Southern Arkansas University teammates won the Arkansas Collegiate at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

Johnson shot a 144 (74-70) for the 36-hole event to win by four strokes over Zach James (78-70--148) of Southeastern Oklahoma State. Johnson's teammate Roman Timmerman finished third with a 150 (71-79). Mitchell Ford (79-75) of Henderson State was fourth. Kevin Boutier (81-75) and Trey DePriest (80-75) of Henderson State, Kellen Gray of Arkansas Tech University (78-77), Ryan Camras (84-71) of Harding University, and Francois Jacobs (76-79) of Arkansas Tech were tied for fifth.

The Muleriders won with a 609 (302-307). Henderson State was second at 612 (311-301), Southeastern Oklahoma State was third at 617 (317-300) and Arkansas Tech was fourth at 622 (318-307). Harding was sixth at 641 (327-314).

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU eighth in Florida

Aracelly Jimenez Rios finished tied for 10th, helping Arkansas State University finish eighth at the Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Fla.

Jimenez Rios shot a 216 (71-69-76) in the 54-hole tournament while the Red Wolves finished with a 884 (291-295-298). Western Kentucky (280-293-284) and Florida Gulf Coast (281-291-285) tied for first with an 857, with Florida Gulf Coast winning in a playoff.

Arkansas Tech sixth in California

Arkansas Tech University finished sixth at the Fujikura Invitational in San Marcos, Calif.

The Golden Suns shot a 617 (306-311) for the 36-hole event. Barry University (Fla.) won with a 586 (291-295), topping Dallas Baptist by 12 strokes.

Individually, Peerada Piddon of Arkansas Tech finished with a 147 (75-72) for a seventh-place finish.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith finished 15th with a 643 (320-323). Individually, Alejandra Rodriguez shot a 158 (80-78) to finish tied for 44th.

SAU fifth, Harding sixth in Oklahoma

Southern Arkansas University and Harding University finished fifth and sixth at the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite in Edmond, Okla., on Tuesday.

Southern Arkansas shot a 658 (335-323) and Harding shot a 666 (329-337)

Southwestern Oklahoma State won with a 579 (281-298) and Southern Nazarene was second at 606 (299-307).

Individually, Southern Arkansas' Bailey Carr finished tied for seventh at 151 (75-77) and Mackenzy Turner was 10th with a 156 (81-75). Harding's Kiera Smith finished tied for 23rd with a 161 (79-82).

TRACK AND FIELD

UA coaches get top honors

University of Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter and assistant Bryan Compton were named national coach of the year and national assistant coach of the year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.

The award comes after Arkansas won the NCAA Indoor Championship on Saturday with 62 points, beating Southern California by 11 points.

The award is the first for Harter, who has been at Arkansas for 29 years.

Compton, who oversees the pole vaulters, saw Lexi Jacobus win the individual title while Tori Hoggard was third and Desiree Freier was fourth.

