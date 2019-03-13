Super Quiz: Asia

Its capital and largest city is Pyongyang.

The name of three of the four main islands of Japan end with what letter?

The Red Sea port of Jeddah is in which country?

In which city is the film industry known as Bollywood based?

This desert was once a part of the great Mongol Empire.

Which Asian country is first alphabetically?

Which country was hardest hit by the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami?

In March 2014, an airline's Flight 370 from this country disappeared on its way to Beijing.