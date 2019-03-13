Two arrested after home invasion in northeast Arkansas enter guilty pleas

Two men who were arrested in 2018 on charges tied to a home invasion in which residents of a northeast Arkansas apartment were tied up and beaten have pleaded guilty to felony charges, according to court documents.

Bryan Alberto Cruz, 18, of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking or entering, two counts of theft of property and one count of residential burglary. He received five years of probation and a 20-year suspended sentence.

Enrique Pina, 20, of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to residential burglary and a separate drug charge. He was sentenced to six years in prison and a 20-year suspended sentence.

Pina, Cruz and William Earl Scott, 23, of Harrisburg, were arrested in August and they each originally faced charges including aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, second-degree battery and theft.

The incident occurred on Aug. 22 at the Chateau Apartments on South Caraway Road in Jonesboro. The victims were tied up by the intruders, though one victim was able to free himself from the restraints and escape through a window, police said. One of the three assailants had a pistol, another had a long gun and the third man had a machete, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The would-be robbers left without getting money, police said.

Pina, Cruz and Scott were identified as suspects and arrested days after the crime, according to court documents.

Scott was scheduled to appear in court this week, but an arrest warrant was issued for him on Wednesday after he failed to appear, according to court documents.

The guilty pleas were entered on Monday.