UCA student found dead in dorm ID'd

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 6:15 p.m. 0comments

Officials at the University of Central Arkansas identified on Thursday a 24-year-old student found dead in his dorm, saying that they do not suspect foul play.

Campus police officers responded just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to Bear Hall where they found Paul Loren Revis unresponsive, according to a police report.

UCA spokeswoman Amanda Hoelzeman said the Faulkner County coroner hasn’t determined Revis’ cause of death. Police have said they do not suspect foul play.

Hoelzeman said counselors have been available for students at the school and Bear Hall.

