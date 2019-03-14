Rick Lee Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Bye Bye J in the eighth

BEST BET Essie in the second

LONG SHOT C Dub in the fifth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 74-246 (30.1 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $30,000

***SINGLE GEM was a clear winner at Belmont when last entered in a conditioned-claiming race, and he has consistently earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. He also has done his best running under the care of today's trainer Robertino Diodoro. GOLDEN BULLET pressed the pace before tiring on a muddy surface in a stronger allowance race, but he easily defeated conditioned-claimers in his previous race at Oaklawn. FULKERSON broke slowly in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and he was claimed by sharp connections. A return to the form he showed in Kentucky can make him a threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Single Gem Cohen Diodoro 5-2

5 Golden Bullet Vazquez McKnight 2-1

7 Fulkerson Prat Villafranco 8-1

3 Bode's Maker Loveberry Milligan 4-1

6 Bacoli Cabrera Ortiz 5-1

2 King's Reckoning FDe La Cruz Puhl 12-1

1 Orbatron Birzer Hornsby 10-1

2 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

****ESSIE finished with energy in a second-place debut finish at Woodbine, and she is dropping into a maiden-claimer for high-percentage connections. She has worked well over this surface. HONEST N LUCKY had trouble at the break in a one-paced debut against much better, and she is dropping in class for a stable that is heating up. SHE'S GOT IT ALL has four in-the-money finishes for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, and several dull route races cloud her good sprint form.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Essie Cohen McKnight 2-1

7 Honest N Lucky Loveberry Robertson 4-1

9 She's Got It All Borel Lukas 6-1

6 Starvana Birzer Anderson 6-1

3 Electress Quinonez Von Hemel 5-1

4 Loyal Rodriguez Zito 12-1

2 Barbess Eramia Pish 8-1

8 Gilded Apple Elliott Forster 12-1

5 Gift Wrapped Lara Mullins 20-1

3 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

**HOME IT TIZ lost a short lead into the stretch in a clear runner-up finish March 3, and he is taking a small drop in class and figures close to the lead throughout. PRAETORIAN earned solid Beyer figures as a juvenile when racing in Southern California, and he is back on the main track after a lackluster turf debut last summer at Kentucky Downs. ROYAL EDITION crossed the finish line just one position behind the top selection. He is certainly talented enough to win, but he has had 16 previous chances and may lack a willingness.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Home It Tiz Cohen Diodoro 5-2

1 Praetorian Vazquez Asmussen 9-2

3 Royal Edition Court Lukas 7-2

7 Reversaloffortune Loveberry Westermann 8-1

4 Hey Prez McMahon Van Meter 6-1

8 Unfailing Quinonez Von Hemel 8-1

6 Golden Challenge Eramia Quartarolo 10-1

2 Wild Haven WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

5 Flat Creek Elliott Holthus 12-1

4 Purse $24,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

**DAPPER JACK finished in the exacta in seven of 14 races in 2018, and the front-runner is at a proper class level and is the one to catch. ARCHIE is stretching out after five consecutive sprint races. He was claimed by a winning stable, and he did win four races last season. VANDERBOOM RIDGE raced poorly in a pair of allowance races at Remington, but he has moved into a new stable. A return to the form he showed last season at Canterbury will make him difficult to beat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Dapper Jack Vazquez Villafranco 5-2

5 Archie Bridgmohan Silva 15-1

9 Vanderboom Ridge McMahon Smith 4-1

1 Opportunistic Riquelme Garcia 12-1

4 Coastal Highway Rodriguez Caldwell 9-2

2 One King's Man Richard Loy 12-1

10 Solar Maximus WDe La Cruz Quartarolo 8-1

6 Marine Pilot Birzer Chleborad 5-1

1a Bold Chrome Lara Garcia 12-1

8 Light Bound Bid Eramia Loy 15-1

3 Two Stepping Groom Morales Guerrero 15-1

5 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

**C DUB has been within striking distance of a fast pace in all three starts at the meeting, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks. He may go the distance with an expected moderate pace. TAP SHOW has finished in-the-money in three of his past four races, and he earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. PAXOS was caught inside the final yards in his local debut after setting a swift, early pace. He likely benefits from a race over the track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 C Dub Thompson Von Hemel 10-1

2 Tap Show Eramia Von Hemel 4-1

9 Paxos Lara McKnight 3-1

7 A.P. Royal Cohen Broberg 6-1

12 Golden Seal McMahon Van Meter 8-1

1 News Alert Vazquez Caster 8-1

6 Coconut Ice Cabrera Stuart 12-1

3 Wicked Gem Hill Gorder 12-1

13 Inked Wethey Villafranco 8-1

11 Red Dirt Road Birzer Roberts 20-1

4 Dr O Kay Canchari Von Hemel 12-1

5 Sink the Bismarck Richard Riecken 20-1

8 Webbs Creek Ferry Roman Jacquot 20-1

6 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $10,000

**BELLE MEADE DANCER has not raced since September, but she broke her maiden at first asking last winter at Oaklawn. She possesses good early speed and appears to be working smartly for a winning team. REDEAL proved stubborn on the lead in a two-turn victory. The winner of two consecutive is back sprinting and figures to work out a good trip from an outside post. WELL MAID earned competitive Beyer figures in her sprint races at Hawthorne, and she is back at a preferred distance after a useful route race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Belle Meade Dancer Loveberry Robertson 9-2

12 Redeal Mojica McKnight 2-1

2 Well Maid Bridgmohan Mason 10-1

1 Atrevida Cohen Broberg 5-1

7 Molly's Game Thompson Barkley 12-1

6 Fashion Rose Quinonez Von Hemel 8-1

1a Arrowsphere Cohen Diodoro 5-1

8 Crimson Creed Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

3 I Think I Got This Roman Petalino 20-1

10 Perfect Plus Riquelme Swearingen 20-1

11 Kikitoz Sanjur Cline 20-1

9 Kinley Cash Harr Cline 20-1

4 Cinema Doll Richard Brennan 30-1

7 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

**JEWELED CROWN was compromised by a wide trip when second behind a wire-to-wire winner in her career debut at Delta. She has recorded two useful 5-furlong breezes at Oaklawn, and she picks up a winning veteran rider. FIRM ALEXIS broke last of 11 in a fast-closing second-place debut finish, and the experience and a better start will make her tough to deny. LIL TATER may have lost too much ground on the turn in a competitive third-place finish, and she is one of many contenders in a highly contentious field.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Jeweled Crown Eramia Turner 6-1

4 Firm Alexis Bridgmohan Mason 9-2

9 Lil Tater Richard Loy 9-2

11 R Marie Thompson Swearingen 10-1

12 Another Rocket Court Asmussen 4-1

1 Portion Prat Moquett 5-1

13 Laneys Love Wethey Dixon 8-1

8 Cash Me Ousside McMahon Cates 12-1

2 Livertadora Ulloa Bahena 12-1

10 Warm Beauty Birzer Roberts 20-1

3 Wild Dez Felix Martin 15-1

6 Dixie Cat Loveberry Chleborad 15-1

7 Banker Nita Cabrera Stuart 30-1

14 Honduras Pride Riquelme Deatherage 30-1

8 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

****BYE BYE J followed a $75,000 stake victory at Gulfstream with a strong second-place finish in the Grade III Forward Gal. She has recorded three works since arriving in Hot Springs, and on paper is the most likely winner of the meeting. FASTANISTA was beaten a quickly diminishing neck in the $75,000 Downthedustyroad, and the pace may be quick enough to set up a late run. USUAL SUSPECT just lasted in winning the Downthedustyroad, but this is a much better field. She is no guarantee to be the pace setter.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Bye Bye J Vazquez Moquett 1-2

5 Fastanista FDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

6 Usual Suspect Eramia Broberg 6-1

9 Oochie Elliott Robideaux 10-1

8 Superstar Bea Canchari Robertson 12-1

3 Euro Me Cabrera Loy 15-1

2 Easter Indy WDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

7 Aunt Gayle Hill McKellar 20-1

4 Jeri Bella Court Fires 30-1

9 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, allowance

**SAN JUAN DIEGO finished his 3-year-old season with a clear maiden allowance victory at Belmont, and a wet track and slow start compromised his best chance when third in his 2019 debut. KING OF THE COURT defeated lower maiden-claimers by 10-widening lengths in an unusually fast maiden victory Feb. 16. He is a logical repeat threat if able to reproduce the effort for new connections. MOJOVATION has kept the best company in an eight-race career. He possesses good early speed and was claimed by a top claiming stable.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 San Juan Diego Prat Moquett 5-2

8 King of the Court Cabrera Milligan 4-1

6 Mojovation McMahon Broberg 5-1

7 Raphael Rodriguez Zito 7-2

3 Sabrena's Bling Court Jackson 8-1

4 Master Guns Mojica Robertson 12-1

10 Show Biz Bridgmohan Von Hemel 15-1

1 Make Noise Birzer Van Berg 10-1

2 Just Like Richie Morales Guerrero 15-1

9 Minecraft Maniac Canchari Anderson 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race begins a 50-cent Pick-3, and Essie appears to be a solid single. The third race drew a field of nine, and at least three runners must be used. The fourth is another highly competitive race, and using several runners provides a chance of hitting a big number. The sixth race starts a 50-cent Pick-4, and I really like Belle Meade Dancer, but others can certainly win. The seventh race is wide open, and spreading out in search of an upset winner is recommended. The eighth has a single in Bye Bye J, and the ninth race has a minimum of four that can win.

Sports on 03/14/2019