Simmons: CEO paid $4.7M in total in '18

George Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons First National Corp., was paid about $4.7 million last year, the Pine Bluff bank said in its recently released proxy statement.

Makris earned a salary and bonus of about $781,000 and other income of $948,220.

Makris also was awarded shares of Simmons stock that had an estimated value of $2.34 million on the day they were granted.

Other Simmons executives named in the proxy and their incomes last year were Robert Fehlman, chief financial officer, $1.2 million; Marty Casteel, senior executive vice president, $1.2 million; Stephen Massanelli, executive vice president, $671,000; Patrick Burrow, general counsel, $643,000; Mark Funke, southwest division president, $900,000; and Barry Ledbetter, southeast division president, $662,000.

Simmons' annual meeting will be held on April 17 at the company's headquarters in Pine Bluff.

-- David Smith