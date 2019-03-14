UCA chief of staff to resign

CONWAY — Kelley Erstine, a vice president and chief of staff at the University of Central Arkansas, plans to leave the school this summer.

Erstine’s resignation will be effective Aug. 15.

Erstine, 61, has served as vice president for university relations and chief of staff since he returned to UCA in September 2015 from an insurance position he held in North Carolina. During this time, he also was interim UCA president from December 2016 to February 2017.

