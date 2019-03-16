Florida rallies, upsets No. 9 LSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Florida Gators finally figured out how to avoid overtime against LSU.

Andrew Nembhard hit a three-pointer with a second left, and Florida rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to upset the ninth-ranked Tigers 76-73 Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Freshman Keyontae Johnson had the ball when he saw LSU forward Naz Reid sliding into position to take a charge and passed to Nembhard, who was open at the top of the key.

"I just had confidence in him," Johnson said. "I'm glad he hit it."

The SEC regular-season champs had one last chance as Will Reese threw the ball deep to Reid, who couldn't catch it while defended by a pair of Gators before the buzzer. That avoided the third overtime this season between these teams.

"We did just enough to beat a very good team," Florida Coach Mike White said.

Eighth-seeded Florida (19-14) now will play No. 22 Auburn in the semifinals today after a thrilling comeback that firmed up the Gators' chances for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

LSU (26-6) was a 3½-point favorite and had won five consecutive without Coach Will Wade, who remains suspended indefinitely despite asking Thursday to rejoin the Tigers for the postseason. LSU quickly squashed that idea with a statement noting Wade will remain suspended until he speaks to school officials about the reports of an FBI wiretap that led to his suspension March 8, noting Wade has yet to "deny any wrongdoing to us or publicly."

The Tigers did have freshman Javonte Smart back after LSU announced a couple hours before tipoff Friday that the guard has fully cooperated in a "joint inquiry" with the school and the NCAA.

They accepted their trophy as the league's regular-season champs from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey before tipoff in a subdued ceremony. Then LSU led 35-25 at halftime and as much as 42-29 with 16:52 left.

Florida clawed back into the game by hitting eight consecutive shots and 10 of 11. Jalen Hudson made a pair of free throws with 6:05 left to give Florida its first lead of the game at 58-57, setting up a frantic finish. LSU led 63-60 when Johnson hit a three-pointer, officials called a foul on LSU and interim head coach Tony Benford picked up a technical for arguing. KeVaughn Allen hit a pair of free throws, and Kevarrius Hayes hit one for a six-point play.

Benford said he thought the three came after an official blew the whistle for the other foul and was confused about why the shot counted.

"Unfortunately, I probably shouldn't have gotten the T, looking back on it," Benford said.

Reid hit two three-pointers in the final minute to tie it at 70 and again at 73 with 13.2 seconds left. Then Johnson found Nembhard for the winning three. White credited the two freshmen with good decisions.

"Andrew has worked hard on his jumper," White said.

Nembhard had no time to do more than catch and shoot. "I'm happy it went down for sure," Nembhard said.

Nembhard led five Gators in double figures with 20 points. Johnson finished with 16, Hudson had 13, Allen scored 12 and Hayes had 11.

Reid led LSU with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Smart finished with 13 points off the bench.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 73, ALABAMA 55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tyler Herro scored 20 points and the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats started their quest for a fifth consecutive SEC Tournament title by beating Alabama.

With a heavy contingent of Big Blue Nation on hand, the Wildcats (27-5) improved to 17-2 all-time at this tournament against Alabama, and they got a measure of revenge for opening SEC play with a 77-75 road loss to the Crimson Tide back on Jan. 5.

Kentucky held Alabama to a season-low 30.4 percent shooting. Kira Lewis Jr. came in averaging a team-high 13.9 points a game and finished with three points. Tevin Mack scored 22 in helping Alabama upset Kentucky in January. This time, the junior missed all seven shots and was held scoreless.

P.J. Washington, Kentucky's lone representative on the AP All-SEC team, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He also had four blocks. Immanuel Quickley added 12 points.

NO. 22 AUBURN 73,

SOUTH CAROLINA 64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jared Harper scored 27 points and No. 22 Auburn showcased its record-setting three-point attack to beat South Carolina. The fifth-seeded Tigers (24-9) won their sixth consecutive to advance to today's semifinal against No. 8 seed Florida (19-14).

Auburn went 13 of 34 from three-point range and broke the SEC record for three-point baskets in a single season by increasing its total to 368. That surpasses the record that had been held by Arkansas, which made 361 during its drive to an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish in 1995.

Bryce Brown had 19 points and Samir Doughty added 10 for Auburn. Chris Silva led South Carolina with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Felipe Haase and Tre Campbell each added 12 points.

Photo by AP/MARK HUMPHREY

Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock) deflects a pass by LSU guard Javonte Smart in the first half of an SEC Tournament quarterfinal Friday in Nashville, Tenn. Florida rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to upset the Tigers 76-73.

Photo by AP

Andrew Nembhard

Sports on 03/16/2019