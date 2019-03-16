Greece backs push for Venezuela talks

ATHENS, Greece — Greece on Friday backed calls by Bolivia’s left-wing President Evo Morales for a negotiated settlement to the political and financial crisis in Venezuela, in what marks a different approach to that pursued by European allies.

Many European Union countries are among 50 nations, including the United States, which are backing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido against embattled President Nicolas Maduro. Those EU countries want a presidential election to resolve Venezuela’s problems.

But Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party has friendly ties with leftwing parties in South America and has expressed support for Maduro.

Morales called on the Greek prime minister to press the EU to push for talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition.

“I have expressed by serious concern at the situation in Venezuela, with the deepening financial and humanitarian crisis,” Tsipras said. “The only option in the coming days is a dialogue involving all sides.”

