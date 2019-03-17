Rachel Shardaye Harris-Batch Vincent Edward Johnson

Rachel Shardaye Harris-Batch and Vincent Edward Johnson were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Clinton Presidential Center. Doyle Moore Jr. officiated.

Joyce Ann and Larry Darnell Batch of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of the late Isabel and Vincent Harris, the late Willie Gordon and the late Arthur Batch, all of Little Rock.

He is the son of Phyllis Annette Edwards-Jones and Vincent Johnson, both of Little Rock. His grandparents are Janice James, the late Nathaniel Jones, the late Helen Johnson and the late Adolph McFadden, all also of Little Rock.

Vows were exchanged in front of a backdrop of ruscus, ivy and eucalyptus. Groupings of candles and rose petals marked the aisle.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a gown with a sleeveless Chantilly lace bodice and crepe skirt that extended to a chapel-length train. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of ivory and white chocolate garden roses, eucalyptus, hydrangeas, anemone, gysophila and dusty miller.

Serving as maid of honor was Clarissa Burton of Fort Worth. Bridesmaids were Nancy Duran, LaToria Clay and Sarah Purdiman, all of Little Rock; Alexandria Washington of Detroit; and Tiffany Sullivan of Houston. Junior bridesmaid was Amanda Strong of Plano, Texas, niece of the bride. They wore gowns of navy crepe and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Best man was Jaid Taylor of Little Rock. Groomsmen were KaJuan Watson, Demoniae Walls and Zach Ward, all of Little Rock; and Kevon Galbreath, David Dyer, and Rashad Tart, all of Atlanta. Junior groomsman was Kendall Harris-Batch of Little Rock, son of the bride.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Center. Guest tables held glass vases and tall gold urns filled with garden roses and hydrangeas.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in mass communications/radio-TV from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a major accounts assistant at KTHV.

The groom attended UALR and is a customer solutions representative at Ally Financial.

After a wedding trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple will live in Little Rock.

High Profile on 03/17/2019