Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Stay Determined in the fifth

BEST BET Bayerd in the ninth

LONG SHOT Honduras Pride in the first

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-11 (27.3 percent)

MEET 86-275 (31.3 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $30,000

**HONDURAS PRIDE is taking a slight drop after racing wide in a fifth-place sprint. She is bred to route and drops 11 pounds while switching to an apprentice rider. OUR LUCKY STAR has been competing against better at the meeting, and she is almost certain to be controlling the pace. She has a sprinter's pedigree and will be a short price. BUTTON MUSHROOM finished 2 lengths behind the second-place finisher sprinting, and she did handle two turns last season at Canterbury. She is wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Honduras Pride;Padron-Barcenas;Deatherage;8-1

5 Our Lucky Star;Quinonez;Von Hemel;2-1

8 Button Mushroom;WDe La Cruz;Hornsby;9-2

2 Anydayoftheweek;Fuentes;Petalino;6-1

1 Robyns Luckylizard;Lara;Cates;4-1

6 Hamazing Honor;Cabrera;Hornsby;6-1

3 Aireonblush;Harr;Cline;10-1

4 Vansflyingcowgirl;Riquelme;Garcia;12-1

2 Purse $32,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**MINEYEROWNMALONE was a clear winner in a similar field just 10 days ago. He is unbeaten at the distance, but rarely wins consecutive races. STREET TRUST crossed the wire just 2 lengths behind the top selection, and he may be setting the pace. He also gets a 10-pound swing in the weights. DOCTOR LEE fell too far behind when fifth in the same race as the top two, but he did win his previous race at this level and receives a positive rider change.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Mineyerownmalone;Elliott;Vance;2-1

1 Street Trust;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

7 Doctor Lee;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;9-2

4 Treasury Bill;Wethey;Hall;6-1

6 Indian Gulch;Fuentes;Compton;5-1

2 Husky Clipper;Canchari;Cox;10-1

3 Shakedown;Mojica;Holthus;10-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

**KOMRAD set an honest pace when beaten only a neck in his only race in 2018, and he is the likely pace setter. The presence of leading rider Ricardo Santana implies he is ready to go. RIBBON CANE was beaten only a neck from a second-place finish in an unusually fast maiden-claimer Feb. 16, and he is the one to fear inside the final furlong. BAYSIDER finished a distant second at this level two races back, and the 12-race maiden has earned six in-the-money finishes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Komrad;Santana;Moquett;5-2

7 Ribbon Cane;Quinonez;Peek;4-1

6 Baysider;Canchari;Anderson;2-1

3 Into My Dreams;Eramia;Hobby;6-1

4 Blackjack Jedi;Rocco;Austin;6-1

1 Tsali;Court;Fires;10-1

2 Kentucky Dan;Morales;Van Berg;12-1

4 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, claiming $30,000

**SAMBUCCA won sprint races at Churchill and Keeneland last fall, and he recorded a sharp recent work for new trainer Karl Broberg after a disappointing race on a sloppy track. TAHANA closed 2018 with a 3-length maiden victory at Woodbine. He owns competitive Beyer figures, and trainer Norman McKnight is having another excellent meeting. ONE MAN PARTY was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint in a career debut victory, and he is a repeat candidate with any kind of improvement.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Sambucca;Elliott;Broberg;7-2

6 Tahana;Mojica;McKnight;3-1

1 One Man Party;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

2 Knocks Big Thirst;Cabrera;Chleborad;5-1

7 Town Drunk;FDe La Cruz;Compton;5-1

5 Bear Trappe;Borel;Compton;8-1

4 One Bet From Even;Quinonez;Litfin;15-1

5 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***STAY DETERMINED is a consistent sprinter who is taking a slight drop after winning a race at Woodbine, and he recorded a rapid workout March 7. Trainer Norman McKnight wins at a high percentage with apprentice riders. GREELEYS SPIRIT was a clear winner of two sprint races before shipping from Hawthorne, and he is back in claiming company after being overmatched in two local races. SILVER SPUN was beaten only a neck at this claiming price two races back, and the four-time winner last season did not care for a muddy track in his last race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Stay Determined;Lara;McKnight;2-1

8 Greeleys Spirit;Bridgmohan;Mason;4-1

5 Silver Spun;Cabrera;Contreras;9-2

1 Sutton Impact;Mojica;Diodoro;2-1

2 Mud Light;Court;Morse;5-1

4 Wildwoodsgreatest;Sanjur;Hartman;8-1

3 Justice for Themob;FDe La Cruz;Steele;12-1

9 Primal;Meche;Ruiz;20-1

7 Cash for the Soul;Loveberry;Johnson;12-1

6 Courageous One;Canchari;Martin;10-1

6 Purse $92,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***MYLADY CURLIN was beaten less than 1 length despite traffic trouble at the top of the stretch. She is switching to the leading rider and should work out an ideal trip. SUMMER'S INDY crossed the finish line only a neck behind the top selection Feb. 24, and she was scratched Saturday in favor of this race. SHE'S SO FINE has won three consecutive races on the main track, and she has the class to move up and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Mylady Curlin;Santana;Cox;8-5

5 Summer's Indy;Cabrera;Broberg;5-2

4 She's So Fine;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

6 Lady Cleopatra;Bridgmohan;Amoss;5-1

2 Moonlight Train;WDe La Cruz;Cristel;8-1

1 Holiday's Angel;Canchari;Milligan;8-1

3 Keep Your Distance;Elliott;Holthus;12-1

7 Purse $92,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**MOJO MAN has won two of his past three sprint races, and he is taking a drop in class after a sharp second-place finish. THE RED DUDE has shown early speed and rallied in consecutive second-place finishes at the meeting, and he may finally get to run over a fast track. COWBOY CREED finished with energy when hitting the wire 2 lengths behind the top selection, and the late-running sprinter appears an overlay.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Mojo Man;Canchari;DiVito;7-2

1 The Red Dude;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

10 Cowboy Creed;Hill;Litfin;10-1

11 Adios Muchacho;Lara;McKnight;4-1

7 Northern Trail;Vazquez;Villafranco;10-1

6 Flat Lucky;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

2 Nuclear Option;Bridgmohan;Mason;8-1

5 Powerful Ally;Cabrera;Moquett;15-1

1a Bolita Boyz;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

3 W.B. Smudge;Rocco;Kordenbrock;15-1

12 Imma Bling;Eramia;Morse;15-1

4 Nottaway;McMahon;Van Meter;30-1

9 Pentimento;Riquelme;Garcia;30-1

8 Purse $92,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**ALWAYS ENUFF is a lightly raced and talented filly who was narrowly defeated in her return from an 11-month layoff. She is running back quicker than she has ever, which must be a good sign. CREATE A STAR defeated the top selection as a 26-1 upsetter, and her winning connections have decided to keep her sprinting. GOOD MOVE is unbeaten in three races at Oaklawn, and he is moving up in class after rallying to defeat softer conditioned-claiming rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Always Enuff;Elliott;Forster;2-1

1 Create a Star;Eramia;Trout;5-1

4 Good Move;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

7 Ascot Day;Vazquez;Peitz;4-1

3 Barbary Hall;Hill;Milligan;8-1

6 Jackson Hill;Birzer;Smith;8-1

2 Fairwayngreen;Bridgmohan;Loy;10-1

5 Georgia's Reward;Cabrera;Moquett;12-1

9 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***BAYERD was just beaten while 7 lengths clear of third in a fast $8,000 claiming race, and the earner of better than $642K is eligible to beat up on starter allowance rivals. NEVER GIVE IN is shipping from Turf Paradise after a pair of stake-placed finishes. He has competitive Beyer figures, and he is better than he was when previously racing at Oaklawn. BOW AND ARROW has finished no worse than second in four consecutive races, and he was claimed by the leading trainer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Bayerd;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

4 Never Give In;Mojica;Diodoro;7-2

8 Bow and Arrow;Vazquez;Asmussen;9-2

1a Candyrock;Bridgmohan;Mason;6-1

7 Tiz Showbiz;Cabrera;Ortiz;10-1

1 Davka;Bridgmohan;Mason;6-1

5 Coleman Rocky;Riquelme;Garcia;20-1

11 Ceeky;Canchari;Van Berg;12-1

10 Tres Equis;Elliott;Shorter;12-1

3 Gotta Curlin;Thompson;Duncan;15-1

9 Rolin With Olin;Sanjur;Mullins;20-1

6 On the Lam;Richard;Riecken;20-1

The daily double starting in the first has a front-running threat in Our Lucky Star, and my long shot Honduras Pride. The second race is a three-horse race, and I'd use them all. The sixth race starts a 50-cent Pick-4 and seems to come down to Summer's Indy or Mylady Curlin. The seventh race has two solid runners, but two others that seem capable. The eighth race has four contenders, and the ninth has two or three.

