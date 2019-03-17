University of the South (Sewanee) Choir performs at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

The University of the South (Sewanee) Choir will perform sacred choral works at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. Admission is free; a reception will follow in the cathedral's Morrison Hall. Call (501) 372-0294 or email victoria@trinitylittlerock.org.

Milsap in Fort Smith

Country singer Ronnie Milsap performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Milsap is known for hits such as "Smoky Mountain Rain," "Pure Love," "Stranger in My House" and "Lost in the Fifties Tonight."

Tickets are $35-$65, $5 more day of show. Call (479) 222-6186 or visit TempleLive.com.

Caddo Conference

Researchers and members of the Caddo tribe will gather for the 61st Caddo Conference, Thursday-Saturday in the McCastlain Hall Ballroom, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The conference brings together people interested in the language, culture, history and archaeology of the Caddo Area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma.

A special 1-7 p.m. Saturday "Caddo Art and Heritage" public session will feature presentations by six Caddo artists discussing their work, methods and inspiration, followed by traditional singing, drumming and dancing by members of the Caddo Culture Club and the Metro Caddo Cultural Club. Admission is free. Visit caddoconference.org.

Movies at MacArthur

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, will screen We Served Too, the true World War II story of the first female pilots to fly for the United States military and the only wartime unit denied military status by Congress and sent home before its job was done, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's part of the museum's Movies at MacArthur series. Doors open at 6. Admission is free and the museum provides popcorn and drinks. Call (501) 376-4602 or visit arkmilitaryheritage.com.

Sylvia, on the cover of her Greatest Hits CD

Country honors

Country singer Sylvia, whose song "Nobody" reached the top of Billboard's country chart in 1982, will perform the song at the 2019 Arkansas Country Music Awards show, 6:30 p.m. June 3 at Maumelle High School, 100 Victory Lane, Maumelle, to honor the song's co-writer, Kye Fleming. Fleming is receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fleming, who spent part of her youth in Fort Smith and attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, wrote the song with Dennis Morgan. She also wrote or co-wrote country hits "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed," "Smoky Mountain Rain," "Roll On Mississippi" and others.

This year's other lifetime achievement recipients are Conway Twitty, Jimmy Driftwood, Patsy Montana and the Wilburn Brothers. Charles Haymes and Miss Arkansas, Claudia Raffo, will host. Tickets are $35-$100. Visit arkansascountrymusic.com.

Films, art, essays

April 1 is the deadline for students in grades 5-12 to enter films for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and Arkansas Educational Television Network's Arkansas Historic Places Student Film Prize.

Films should be 5-15 minutes in length and showcase a historic property more than 50 years old; properties need not be listed on the National Register of Historic Places but should fall within the categories of archaeological site or historic building or structure with historic significance. Complete rules and entry form are available online at tinyurl.com/y33m2mk9.

A May screening at Little Rock's Ron Robinson Theater will showcase the films, which will be considered for inclusion in the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival in October. Winners will receive cash prizes; schools can apply to receive a travel grant of up to $150 to take students to the May showcase. The contest is in collaboration with the AETN Student Selects: A Young Filmmakers Showcase. Call (501) 324-9786.

April 1 is also the deadline for students in grades 5-8 to enter the Historic Preservation Program's Preserve Our Past Art and Essay Invitational. Submissions must relate to properties 50 years or older. Artworks on paper must be original and be 11-by-14 inches. Winning art will be on display during May at the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock. Essays should be original and no longer than 500 words focused on a historical site; include a bibliography if citing sources. More details are available online at tinyurl.com/y5kkzmaz.

TheatreSquared dates

TheatreSquared opens its first seven-play season in its new building, 477 Spring St. at West Avenue, Fayetteville, Aug. 14-Sept. 8 with Shakespeare in Love, a new adaptation by Lee Hall of the Oscar-winning screenplay by Tom Stoppard and Marc Norman.

The rest of the 2019-20 lineup:

• Oct. 2-Nov. 10: Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias

• Nov. 20-Dec. 22: A Christmas Carol, world premiere adaptation of Charles Dickens' story by TheatreSquared's associate artistic director, Amy Herzberg

• Jan. 22-Feb. 16: The Royale by Marco Ramirez, based on the story of boxer Jack Johnson, a black man who at the height of the Jim Crow era became world heavyweight champion

• Feb. 19-March 26, 2020: Ann, Holland Taylor's one-woman show focusing on former Texas Gov. Ann Richards

• April 10-19, 2020: Arkansas New Play Festival, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville and The Momentary in Bentonville

• March 25-April 19, 2020: My Father's War by TheatreSquared Artistic Director Robert Ford, in which a young woman dons her father's Army helmet and finds herself plunged into a world at war

• May 20-June 21, 2020: Matilda (music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Dennis Kelly, based on the film and the Roald Dahl children's classic).

Season tickets are $110-$299; four- and five-play flex packages are available. Single tickets, $17.50-$49, go on sale July 8. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org/subscribe.

Democrat-Gazette staff writer Sean Clancy contributed to this report.

Style on 03/17/2019