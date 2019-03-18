Harrison set for national tournament

North Arkansas College in Harrison has hosted the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II women's basketball tournament the past two seasons.

The college will host the tournament a third consecutive time, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Pavilion.

NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament WHEN Tuesday-Saturday WHERE North Arkansas College Pioneer Pavillion, Harrison TICKETS $10 adults, $7 students; $40 weekly pass SCHEDULE TUESDAY’S GAMES FIRST ROUND Game 1 (3) Kansas City (Kan.) vs. (14) Chesapeake (Md.), 9 a.m. Game 2 (6) Pima (Ariz.) vs. (11) Lake Michigan (Mich.), 11 a.m. Game 3 (7) Cape Fear (N.C.) vs. (10) Metropolitan (Mo.), 1 p.m. Game 4 (2) North Iowa Area vs. (15) Wayne County (Mich.), 3 p.m. Game 5 (1) Illinois Central vs. (16) North Platte (Neb.), 6 p.m. Game 6 (8) South Suburban (Ill.) vs. (9) Union County (N.J.), 8 p.m. WEDNESDAY’S GAMES FIRST ROUND Game 7 (4) Moraine Valley (Ill.) vs. (13) Lackawanna (Pa.), 11 a.m. Game 8 (5) Niagara County (N.Y.) vs. (12) Sinclair (Ohio), 1 p.m. CONSOLATION Game 9 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m. QUARTERFINALS Game 10 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m. Game 11 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m. THURSDAY’S GAMES CONSOLATION Game 12 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m. Game 13 Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11 a.m. Game 14 Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m. Game 15 Loser Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m. QUARTERFINALS Game 16 Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6 p.m. Game 17 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. FRIDAY’S GAMES CONSOLATION Game 18 Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 12, 11 a.m. Game 19 Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 1 p.m. Game 20 Loser Game 16 vs. Loser Game 17, 3 p.m. SEMIFINALS Game 21 Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m. Game 22 Winner Game 16 vs. Winner Game 17, 8 p.m. SATURDAY’S GAMES Game 23 7th place game, noon Game 24 5th place game, 2 p.m. Game 25 3rd place game, 5 p.m. Game 26 Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

The 16-team tournament runs from Tuesday-Saturday, featuring teams from Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

North Arkansas College public relations and marketing director Micki Somers said the school bid for the tournament in 2016. The NJCAA has the college with the winning bid host the tournament for three seasons and charges the school an average of $6,500 a year to put on the tournament.

Seeing how the local community has hosted several high school sports tournaments over the years, Somers said the college saw an opportunity with bringing a national tournament to the city.

"Sports is a big draw here," Somers said.

Somers said improvements were made to Pioneer Pavilion before 2017, including a new wood basketball court for $100,000 and remodeled locker rooms for $40,000.

The Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau told North Arkansas College that the tournament in 2018 brought in $2 million to the city's economy.

"We have 16 teams that come from around the nation," Somers said. "Last year, 156 hotel rooms were rented out, which meant 106 nights. They reported about spending $45,000 for food."

Somers said Harrison and area residents will support certain schools throughout the tournament.

"They go eat with them," Somers said. "They give them all of the information. They cheer them on."

When out-of-town fans aren't watching the games, Somers said they'll travel in the region.

"They explore here between the games," Somers said of the teams and their fans. "Some of them float the Buffalo River. Some of them go to Branson."

Illinois Central (31-1) is the tournament's No. 1 seed. The Cougars have won 31 consecutive games since a season-opening loss to North Iowa Area on Nov. 2.

North Iowa Area (27-5) is the No. 2 seed. Kansas City, Kan. (28-4), Moraine Valley (Ill.) (28-4) and Niagara County (N.Y.) (31-0) round out the top five seeds.

Monroe Community College in New York won last year's NJCAA Division II women's national championship.

Hosting the tournament has been worth it for North Arkansas College, Somers said.

"It's a draw for us to recruit," Somers said.

The tournament will move to St. Clair, Mich., where it will be held from 2020-22.

Sports on 03/18/2019