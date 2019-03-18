Teen ID'd as suspect in killing of airman during North Little Rock gas station robbery

At left, Drequan Lamont Robinson is shown in a photo released by North Little Rock police. At right, authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a North Little Rock gas station on Friday night.

Police in North Little Rock have identified a suspect in an armed robbery of a downtown gas station where a military serviceman was killed.

The North Little Rock Police Department said Monday that investigators identified 18-year-old Drequan Lamont Robinson as one of the two suspected robbers. The department said warrants have been issued for the teen on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Authorities said two robbers held up the Valero Big Red gas station on Friday evening in downtown North Little Rock.

At some point during the robbery, one of the gunmen shot 23-year-old Shawn Mckeough Jr., a senior airman from Maine who was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base. Police said they believe Mckeough had tried stopping the robbery.

Police released surveillance footage after the robbery, which shows two people armed with handguns with their faces at least partially covered.

Authorities said they were continuing to investigate the shooting on Monday. Police haven’t identified the second robbery suspect.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday afternoon.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.