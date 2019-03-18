Sections
Teen ID'd as suspect in killing of airman during North Little Rock gas station robbery

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 12:13 p.m. 15comments
story.lead_photo.caption At left, Drequan Lamont Robinson is shown in a photo released by North Little Rock police. At right, authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a North Little Rock gas station on Friday night.

Police in North Little Rock have identified a suspect in an armed robbery of a downtown gas station where a military serviceman was killed.

The North Little Rock Police Department said Monday that investigators identified 18-year-old Drequan Lamont Robinson as one of the two suspected robbers. The department said warrants have been issued for the teen on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Authorities said two robbers held up the Valero Big Red gas station on Friday evening in downtown North Little Rock.

At some point during the robbery, one of the gunmen shot 23-year-old Shawn Mckeough Jr., a senior airman from Maine who was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base. Police said they believe Mckeough had tried stopping the robbery.

Police released surveillance footage after the robbery, which shows two people armed with handguns with their faces at least partially covered.

Authorities said they were continuing to investigate the shooting on Monday. Police haven’t identified the second robbery suspect.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday afternoon.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.

  • Quincy5413
    March 18, 2019 at 12:28 p.m.

    If convicted of this crime, these two thugs should be turned over to US Air Force personnel to be dropped from the back of a C-130J at about 32000 feet to splatter like a pumpkin! And dat's how I feel!!
  • FireEyes
    March 18, 2019 at 12:29 p.m.

    Totally senseless.
  • KingSolomon
    March 18, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

    Another reason we need a better stand your ground law in Arkansas!!! Also need more people not only with guns, but good strong ropes that can make a good noose for these thugs!!! They don't need jail, just a good noose!!! Years before, justice could be carried out without interference from so-called PC people. Back then, crime was much lower than it is now. Good noose is always good news!!!
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    March 18, 2019 at 12:46 p.m.

    I like Quincy's idea.who raised these thugs to be killers ?
  • Vickie55
    March 18, 2019 at 12:58 p.m.

    Quincy, sadly that is not allowed. I think they should be “sentenced” to take his place in the Air Force. Enlist them for 4 years, send them to boot camp, maybe teach them a little respect
  • ZeebronZ
    March 18, 2019 at 1:02 p.m.

    Justice needs to be served here. Swift, final, immutable. A jail cell is too good for these two punks.
  • GeneralMac
    March 18, 2019 at 1:11 p.m.

    "Drequan Lamont"

    The name gives the description.
  • conservative
    March 18, 2019 at 1:13 p.m.

    Vickie55, this vermin cannot be taught respect. By 18+, they are already inculcated into this behavior. . .just worthless trash.
  • GeneralMac
    March 18, 2019 at 1:20 p.m.

    The thug who has no repect for authority or following orders wouldn't last a week in ANY boot camp.

    A distraction and waste of time.

    A prison guard with a tazer and nights stick might teach him some "manners".
  • dcummings
    March 18, 2019 at 1:20 p.m.

    We need to call Sheriff Tommy Robinson back to duty. Post officers randomly in the back of stores with orders of "shoot to kill" and ask questions later. In the 1980's all robberies in pulaski county stopped immediately once the criminals saw deputies semi-hidding with shotguns in the back of stores.

