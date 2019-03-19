Sections
Arkansas House OKs bill requiring schools offer Bible course

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:36 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a bill that requires public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible if students request one.

The bill approved by the House by a 64-7 vote Tuesday would require a public school to offer the academic study of the Bible if at least 15 students request one. Under the proposal, the course would be taught in a "nondevotional manner with no attempt made to indoctrinate students."

A 2013 Arkansas law allows public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible but doesn't require them to do so. The measure now heads to the Senate.

