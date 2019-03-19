COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Sun Belt to name new commissioner

The Sun Belt Conference will announce Keith Gill as the league’s new commissioner today, according to a USA Today report, which cited multiple sources.

Gill, who was named the Atlantic 10’s executive associate commissioner in 2017, will be the first black commissioner of any Football Bowl Subdivision league, the report said.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the Sun Belt announced that it would be making an announcement at 11 a.m. today, although the subject matter was not specified.

Outgoing commissioner Karl Benson will have his contractual term with the Sun Belt expire this summer.

— Christian Boutwell

MEN’S GOLF

UALR 6th, ASU 8th in New Orleans

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is tied for sixth at 563 (284-279) while Arkansas State University is tied for eighth at 567 (285-282) at the Lake Charles Invitational in Louisiana.

TCU leads with a 540, while Texas Tech is second at 548.

Individually, Arkansas State’s Julien Sale is in fourth place with a 134 (68-66) and UALR’s Danial Durisic is tied for ninth with a 139 ((71-68).

SAU fourth in Oklahoma

Southern Arkansas University is in fourth place after the first two rounds of the Broncho Invitational in Edmond, Okla.

The Muleriders are at 574 (289-285). St. Mary’s (Texas) leads with a 566, while Southeastern Oklahoma State is second with a 567 and Oklahoma Christian is third at 571. Henderson State University is in eighth place at 581 (291-290) and Harding University is in 14th place at 602 (309-293).

Individually, Rman Timmerman of SAU is tied for third at 137 (67-70), while his teammate Kade Johnson is tied for sixth at (71-69) with Harding’s Ryan Camras (73-67) at 140. Kevin Boutier of Henderson State is tied for 11th at 142 (72-70).

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services