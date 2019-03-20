2 killed in central Arkansas crashes, including woman fatally struck by Cadillac SUV

Two people were killed in separate crashes Tuesday in Garland County, including a 51-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by an SUV.

The Arkansas State Police said Tammie Odom of Hot Springs was walking just before 4 p.m. along Amity Road in Hot Springs when a Cadillac Escalade hit her. Police said the driver, who wasn't identified in a report, didn't see Odom.

Odom died at the scene.

State troopers responded to another fatal crash in the same county hours later. In that wreck, a 20-year-old driver died and two passengers were hurt when a pickup went into a ditch and struck a tree.

Police said it happened at around 10:20 p.m. along Old Dallas Road in Royal.

A report listed Michael Mayberry of Mount Ida as the truck’s driver. He died at the scene.

Gregory Wallace, 20, and Spy Rogers, 19, both of Bonnerdale, were listed as being hurt.

State Police noted clear and dry conditions in both crashes.

At least 76 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year in Arkansas, including 16 in March, preliminary figures show.