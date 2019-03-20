Arkansas Senate approves Down syndrome abortion ban

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure prohibiting doctors from performing abortions because of a Down syndrome diagnosis, the latest restriction on the procedure that's advancing in the majority-Republican Legislature.

The Senate on Wednesday approved by a 29-2 vote the bill, which prohibits doctors from performing abortions if they know the procedure is being sought solely because of the diagnosis. The measure now heads to the House.

North Dakota has a similar law in effect prohibiting abortion for genetic anomaly, including Down syndrome. Kentucky's governor this week signed a measure into law banning abortion because of the gender, race or disability of the fetus.

The proposal is among several abortion restrictions moving through the Legislature, including an 18-week ban on the procedure that was signed into law last week.